Jake Paul’s Popularity Poll After Trump Endorsement Shows Rising Awareness but Low Favorability

Donald Trump handed an endorsement to Jake Paul, saying that the influencer could have a very promising political career. While Paul is not contesting any political position at the moment, a YouGov poll showed what Americans think of the possibility of Paul in office.

According to the results of the popularity poll, awareness about the boxer-turned-YouTuber significantly increased since 2020, with at least 69 percent of adults being aware of his personality in early 2026.

Despite this increased visibility, his favorability has remained relatively low. The share of people who say they like him has fluctuated over time but has generally stayed low, standing at about 18.7 percent in the latest data.

Meanwhile, the proportion of respondents who view him unfavorably has gradually increased, rising to around 33.5 percent, suggesting that more Americans currently hold a negative view of Paul than a positive one.

The results come after Trump brought Paul out on stage during a rally at a packaging facility in Kentucky, and predicted a possible political future.

“I just want to say: I’m going to make a prediction that [Jake], in the not-too-distant future, will be running for political office. You have my complete and total endorsement, OK? That’s what we want, he’s an incredible guy,” the President said.

BREAKING: Jake Paul has massive sweat stains as he gets called on stage with Trump in Kentucky. Honest question. How the hell do you sweat this much through a suit jacket and shirt. I assume you were nervous having to support Epstein’s “best friend,” @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/FGkdvz4Yck — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) March 11, 2026

Jake Paul has been a very influential figure in the right-wing space. The boxer rose to fame with his brother, Logan Paul, for skits and vlogs that they posted on YouTube. Paul’s boxing career has seen a lot of high-profile matches, such as ones with Mike Tyson and Anthony Joshua.

Donald Trump’s endorsement of Paul has brought a few things into focus. Public reaction has been focused on why the President of the United States would say that an internet influence could have a great political career.

The HBR has reported that the social influence industry has become an increasingly fertile ground for political, commercial, and non-profit marketing. Most big-budget social media companies now run ads, which can come from corporations or political entities.

KNOCKOUT ENDORSEMENT: President Trump welcomes Jake Paul onstage during a Kentucky speech, saying he would endorse the YouTuber-turned-boxer if he decides to run for public office in the future. pic.twitter.com/N0HFZcu1YR — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 11, 2026



Trump endorsing Paul for a political career wouldn’t be the first time someone with internet fame has entered politics. In fact, plenty of entertainment giants have entered politics.

Ronald Reagan and Arnold Schwarzenegger are key examples of such figures. Jake Paul might not be interested in a political career for now. Still, there is no denying that the personality has a loyal internet fanbase, which can be leveraged if the younger Paul brother is given the right platform.

Donald Trump’s endorsements have been key to winning over votes in Republican states since his first Presidential election in 2016. Jake Paul has not made any public aspirations to enter American politics.