Trump Predicts Jake Paul Will Run in Political Office: ‘You Have My Complete and Total Endorsement’

Donald Trump recently predicted boxer-turned-YouTuber Jake Paul’s next career move, claiming the latter could be entering politics soon. The president showered praise on Paul during the recent rally in Kentucky.

The president didn’t just predict the YouTube star’s political career but also offered him his full endorsement.

There was a loud cheer from the crowd as Trump called Paul to come on the stage at the Verst Logistics in Hebron. He said, “I’m going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office.” Furthermore, he added, “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

KNOCKOUT ENDORSEMENT: President Trump welcomes Jake Paul onstage during a Kentucky speech, saying he would endorse the YouTuber-turned-boxer if he decides to run for public office in the future.

Both the crowd and Paul were surprised by Trump’s statement. Trump also suggested, “I didn’t ask Jake who he voted for, but I don’t think it was Kamala.” Apart from this, Trump praised Paul for his success as a YouTuber and podcaster.

Paul went to the podium and credited Trump with teaching him courage. “We never back down from a fight, even if they’re much bigger than you, much, much bigger than you,” said Paul, addressing the crowd. Moreover, he also credited his father for the upbringing. He said, “My dad taught me to fight, and all of our voices matter in America. I’m never afraid to speak the truth.”

This isn’t the first time that Paul has shown his support for Trump. In 2024, he revealed his support for Trump on YouTube. He even asked his fans to vote for Trump to “quite literally save America,” but also encouraged them to do their own research about politics.

Meanwhile, at the event, Paul got trolled for sweat stains on his jacket, with some people recommending that he use deodorant. Some thought maybe he was nervous to sweat so much through his jacket.

BREAKING: Jake Paul has massive sweat stains as he gets called on stage with Trump in Kentucky. Honest question. How the hell do you sweat this much through a suit jacket and shirt.



Trump applauded Paul but made a point to take a jab at his longtime critic. During the rally, Trump slammed his critic, Kentucky state’s Republican Representative Thomas Massie. Earlier Massie labeled the Trump adminsortatin as Epstein administration. Trump called him the worst person, “Massie is a complete and total disaster as a congressman and frankly as a human being.”

Now it’s unclear what political position Paul may run for in the future, but he’s in Trump’s good books. The same evening, Paul uploaded a video with Trump showing fist pumping dance.

Paul has made surprising career changes, starting from social media and YouTube to getting into boxing. Recently, he lost a match to Anthony Joshua in December. It may be time for him to start fresh with politics, considering he will have full support from Trump himself.