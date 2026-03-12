Jake Paul’s Trump Rally Speech Was Overshadowed by His Viral Sweat-Stain Moment

At a rally held by Donald Trump in Hebron, Kentucky, if Jake Paul hoped to impress the president with a speech about courage, politics, and loyalty, his plans were overshadowed by his sweaty armpits. His presence did not help his cause; instead, it took attention away from the event’s agenda, making him the center of attention for reasons he probably did not expect.

Supporters gathered at the Verst Logistics facility as Trump spent the afternoon speaking to the crowd, recognizing allies, and presenting his political message to a sea of red-hat-clad followers. At one stage in the event, he invited Paul to the platform and praised him warmly before those in attendance.

The president of the United States called Paul “a brave guy” and “a hell of a fighter” and even suggested that the YouTube star might one day run for office. At the same time, a FIFA official brought up Iran’s situation in a phone call with Trump about the World Cup.

Jake Paul gets on stage at the Trump rally and has the nastiest pit stains I’ve ever seen (it also appears the crowd doesn’t know who he is) pic.twitter.com/3Yc071tZzf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 11, 2026

In 2024, Jake Paul publicly supported Donald Trump by making a long video in which he explained why he supported the president. At the rally, he spoke directly to his supporters and said that Trump had inspired him and even “taught” him how to be brave. Despite the message, reporters observing the event said Paul’s appearance drew immediate notice, with one observer commenting that he had “the nastiest pit stains I’ve ever seen,” as reported by the Irish Star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Polymarket Sports (@polymarketsports)

Paul spoke to the crowd from the podium while wearing a tan suit, a white shirt, and a tie that looked a little too big. A few people in the crowd looked confused. Soon, people noticed the big sweat stains that were soaking through his undershirt and dress shirt and spreading out through the armpits of his jacket. As he spoke, the dark spots got bigger, making the mark so clear that fans couldn’t help but notice.

Paul’s light tan outfit didn’t do much to hide what was going on, and people quickly started posting about it on social media. There were reactions on X almost right away. One person asked, “Who is that sweaty guy?” and another said, “Holy sweaty pit stains, Jake Paul.” Another person said, “This guy was trying to figure out if he should say anything about the pit stains.” I guess he thought it would be better to let him drown.

It was even more ironic that Paul had ties to the deodorant business. He started his own personal care company called “W” in 2024. To promote the product, he carried spray cans with him as he walked out to face Mike Tyson.

Big stores like Walmart and Amazon sell the brand “W.” The brand promotes its ability to protect against sweat in physically intense lifestyles, such as boxing, and Paul said at the time of its launch that sweating had always been one of his ongoing insecurities.

Paul explained that dealing with sweat had been a personal insecurity for a long time, adding that he is known among friends for being extremely focused on staying clean. He added that he prefers to smell fresh at all times, though training in Puerto Rico’s humid weather makes that difficult.