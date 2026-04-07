Trump Takes Credit for Osama bin Laden’s Death, Says Obama Didn’t Acknowledge Him

President Donald Trump referenced Osama bin Laden while talking to reporters during a press conference on Monday, April 6, while taking credit for his death even though it occurred under former POTUS Barack Obama’s administration.

While discussing his first-term actions, such as the Soleimani strike and broader counterterrorism, Trump said, “And I also did another one, but this one was not picked up – Osama bin Laden. If you read my book, I said you gotta take him out, one year before the World Trade Center came down…”

President Trump says his administration killed “evil genius” Qasem Soleimani: “I also, I did one other, but this one was not picked up. Osama Bin Laden. If you read my book. I said ‘You gotta take him out’ one year before the World Trade Center came down.” pic.twitter.com/J613ED7i7q — The American Conservative (@amconmag) April 6, 2026

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Trump has made such a statement. He made nearly identical claims for over a decade, including in 2015, 2019, and October 2025 at a Navy event.

Moreover, the president has framed it as early foresight that was ignored, adding a folksy line such as “got to take a little credit, because nobody else is gonna give it to me… they don’t give you credit, just take it yourself,” as reported by CNN.

However, Trump did not claim he ordered or executed the 2011 raid that killed bin Laden. His book ‘The America We Deserve’, published in January 2000, months before the 9/11 attacks, contains a brief, passing mention of Bin Laden in a section that listed various global hot spots and threats.

Notably, the book did not single out Bin Laden as a unique or imminent danger, or call for the U.S. to “take him out”, “watch” him specifically, or predict an attack on the World Trade Center.

Furthermore, several fact-checking outlets have repeatedly rated Trump’s claim false or misleading since at least 2015. The president frequently highlights his supposed prescience on threats and often contrasts it with predecessors, especially Obama.

He’s now trying to take credit for the elimination of Osama bin Laden?

He think’s we are as dumb as his base, right? — Sam K. (@bluesamk) April 6, 2026

Trump has long criticized the Obama-era Iran deal, calling the raid risky, and also trolled Democrats over Biden’s reported initial hesitation on the mission.

Moreover, some critics interpret his self-promotion as “stealing credit” or jealousy, whereas supporters see it as typical Trump braggadocio about being ahead on national security.

In an earlier interview, Barack Obama discussed the broader impact of Trump’s behavior and rhetoric on American norms.

He said most Americans find Trump’s conduct deeply troubling, saying it lacks any sense of shame and distorts basic standards of decency, courtesy, and kindness.

During the interview, Obama praised ordinary citizens for pushing back against what he called “rogue” federal actions. He also highlighted community responses, such as people organizing, supporting neighbors, teachers standing up for their communities, and peaceful protests even in harsh conditions.

The former president also emphasized that solutions come from the American people themselves, through sustained activism, focusing on truth, using cameras for accountability, and demanding better policies.