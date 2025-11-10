Trump Slammed for Dodging Question from Reporter About Switzerland

Leave it to Donald Trump to dodge questions from reporters. The US President has a complicated relationship with the media that needs no introduction, but for those who require one. During a press meet, Trump was asked by a reporter about Switzerland. “Do you have something to do with Switzerland? He wants to buy a nice watch. He wants to buy a nice Rolex. We’ll give Rolex some publicity,” Trump said jokingly.

Trump to a reporter who keeps asking him about Switzerland: “Do you have something to do with Switzerland? He wants to buy a nice watch. He wants to buy a nice Rolex. We’ll give Rolex some publicity.” pic.twitter.com/5Zj5u1qfFQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2025

Trump’s statement was slammed by a section of the Internet. “President class clown over here,” read a comment. “Dementia is a helluva thing to be on full display from a ‘leader’, the entire world laughs at he’s so stupid,” read a comment.

“Look at this guy! He’s asking me questions I don’t want to answer, so I’m going to make a funny to avoid answering the question,” another added. Another one wrote, “Very funny, President Trump.”

Last week, Trump featured in a headline for a furious interaction with a reporter who questioned him about the Walmart Thanksgiving meal. “I haven’t heard that,” Trump said, asking the journalist, “Who are you with?” On learning that she is from NBC, he interrupted, “You’re fake news. NBC’s gone down the tubes with most of the rest of them,” Trump said.

Reporter: On the Walmart thanksgiving meal, it is cheaper but it also contains less Trump: I haven’t heard that. Who are you with? Reporter: NBC Trump: Fake news pic.twitter.com/QZt8PaP4nW — Acyn (@Acyn) November 7, 2025

Earlier this year, Trump went on to interrupt a reporter and said, “I don’t take questions from ABC fake news. After what you did with Stephanopoulos to the Vice President of the United States, I don’t take questions from ABC fake news.”

Besides news channels, Trump is also known to have bashed publications as well. The latest instance was in October, when the President slammed TIME magazine for a piece. Trump appreciated the cover story TIME did on him and complained about the unflattering cover photo accompanying the piece.

“They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social post.

Trump has often been accused of misogynistic comments while interacting with a female reporter. He is also often schooled by the Internet for misbehaving with female journalists.

It is Fox News that has often been accused of being pro-Trump. Last week, the network honored First Lady Melania Trump with the ‘Patriot of the Year Award’ despite her largely being away from the spotlight and the White House.

Ironically, Trump also accused Fox News of “fake spin” in one of his Truth Social entries earlier this year. Trump was furious after the network’s interview with Democrat Mark Kelly, who talked about the effects of the government shutdown on health care.

Trump also featured in headlines recently for his misogynistic comments that he made about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. At an event, Trump said, looking for Kristi, “Where’s my Kristi?” Upon spotting her, he added, “There you are, dear… she’s been incredible. And she can ride a horse like nobody else. She gets on those horses, she rips those horses around,” X users labeled Trump’s comment as “creepy.”