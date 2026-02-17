Trump Says He’ll Be “Indirectly” Involved in Crucial Iran Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will be “indirectly” involved in new talks with Iran. As the discussions are scheduled to begin in Geneva later today, Trump said he’ll remain present and play a role in the decisions.

According to the BBC, Trump spoke to reporters on Air Force One and claimed that Iran is now willing to make a deal about its nuclear program. The talks will mark the second round of negotiations and follow months of military threats and political tension.

Tensions had increased after Iran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protests, and the country continued to have disagreements over its nuclear activities. So now, the meeting is taking place in Switzerland and is being mediated by Oman.

Officials have stated that this meeting will focus on limiting Iran’s nuclear program and removing the economic sanctions imposed by the U.S. On the other hand, the United States wants to discuss Iran’s missile program and other security issues.

Trump described the talks as “very important” and even warned Iran about what could happen if no deal is reached. “I don’t think they want the consequences of not making a deal,” the U.S. President referred to past U.S. military actions, including bombing Iranian nuclear sites using stealth bombers.

Trump wants a deal but on his terms, under his guns, before his clock runs out. Iran wants respect, guarantees, and an end to 40+ years of pressure. If Geneva fails, it won’t be because Iran refused to talk. It’ll be because the U.S. refused to treat them as equals. — Xi Jinping News (@XiJinpingNews) February 17, 2026

“We could have had a deal instead of sending the B-2s in to knock out their nuclear potential. And we had to send the B-2s. I hope they’re going to be more reasonable.” Trump said. According to him, Iran must now be more willing to negotiate, especially after facing military pressure last year.

Meanwhile, diplomatic talks are happening as the U.S. increases its military presence in the Middle East. The BBC confirms U.S. warships, destroyers, and fighter aircraft are moving closer to the region to build pressure on Iran during negotiations.

However, Iran has also shown military strength, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on X about achieving a “fair and equitable deal”. He has made it clear that Iran will not accept threats during negotiations and has thus responded to the U.S. build-up with Iran’s show of force.

Joined by nuclear experts, I will meet @rafaelmgrossi on Mon for deep technical discussion. Also meeting @badralbusaidi ahead of diplomacy with U.S. on Tues. I am in Geneva with real ideas to achieve a fair and equitable deal.

What is not on the table: submission before threats — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 16, 2026

On Monday, as a response to Trump’s increased military presence, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out naval drills in the Strait of Hormuz. This gulf, located between Oman and Iran, is considered vital because much of the world’s oil passes through it.

So it seems that, according to Araqchi, while Iran is open to talks, it still wants to protect its position. The White House has sent senior officials to support the talks, which include Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has warned that while there’s a chance for diplomacy, reaching an agreement through negotiation is “going to be hard.” But if the talk fails, tensions between the U.S. and Iran could further escalate.