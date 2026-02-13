Donald Trump Puts a Break on Fox News Announcement to Send Warning to Iran

Donald Trump seems to be having a tough time negotiating with Iran. So much so that he recently ended up pausing a live news announcement on Fox News, where he allegedly sent across a very straightforward threat to the Middle Eastern nation.

Interrupting the channel’s scheduled programming, the U.S. President warned about potential repercussions if Iran fails to make a fair deal.

The latest warning followed his White House meeting with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Right after this Wednesday’s meeting, Trump had said, “They have to make a deal. Otherwise, it’s going to be very traumatic. Very traumatic. I don’t want that to happen, but we have to make a deal.”

Once again, the 79-year-old reiterated his words on live television and emphasised that it was about time for Iran to keep up with the end of the deal.

In his words, “We had a very good meeting yesterday, but it’s ultimately up to me. If the deal isn’t a very good or very fair deal with Iran, then it’s going to be a very difficult time for them.”

Well, the timing of this warning seems to be rather ill-suited, considering the ongoing nuclear negotiations and military build-up. Amid the dramatic escalation which refuses to budge, it is also believed that there could be a deployment of another U.S. aircraft carrier to the Middle East.

PRESIDENT TRUMP on Iran: “They want to make a deal. They wouldn’t talk to anybody else, but they’re talking to me.” “Obama and Biden, what they did in terms of creating a monster with Iran was terrible.” pic.twitter.com/LkOcIsUoTE — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 10, 2026



At the moment, two U.S. aircraft carriers, USS Gerald R. Ford and USS Abraham Lincoln, are already deployed to the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu continues to plead and press Donald Trump to intensify America’s pressure on Iran’s missile programs.

Trump also stressed on the fact that diplomacy is running out of time. He said that now is the opportunity for Iran to agree quickly to the U.S.-backed deal with Israel and avoid catastrophic consequences completely.

With the warning in plain sight, social media erupted over the possible calamity which the U.S. President presumably ticked off with his statement.

A social media user on X commented, “Trump just gave Iran a one-month deadline to make a deal or face ‘traumatic’ consequences. Is this the ultimate ‘peace through strength’ or just a countdown to a massive war?”

Another netizen sounded the alarm and wrote, “Sounds like Trump’s turning up the pressure. Iran’s got tough choices ahead if they want to avoid serious fallout.”

Trump warns of “traumatic” consequences if Iran does not make a deal. With the Pentagon preparing for another possible attack, and with Bibi’s visit yesterday, war seems closer than ever. I hope not! pic.twitter.com/GjbIAjxrbb — Patrick Howley (@HowleyReporter) February 12, 2026

With only escalation breaking ground, several experts are already sounding an alarm on the risks which may follow. These would broadly include a plethora of civilian casualties and would result in undermining Iranian protestors within the country.

On the contrary, officials from Iran and the state media have continued to warn of dire retaliation. They have threatened attacks on U.S. assets, especially those closer to strategic waterways.

Given the situation, there is growing anxiety over what may pan out ahead. A former U.S. diplomat, Daniel B. Shapiro, took to X and shared his insights on the possibilities ahead between Iran and America.

He shared that, given the warning, Trump must now strike but also be prepared for a befitting Iranian response as well.

In his words, “Trump definitely has to strike, having made the explicit threat. It should have been calibrated with having sufficient assets in place. He also has to be prepared for an Iranian response (you don’t mention it, but that needs to be factored in).”

Trump definitely has to strike, having made the explicit threat. It should have been calibrated with having sufficient assets in place. He also has to be prepared for Iranian response (you don’t mention it, but that needs to be factored in). Your proposal could usefully signal… https://t.co/oNVpxbzQ91 — Dan Shapiro (@DanielBShapiro) January 15, 2026

On the other hand, the European Union remains stiffly critical of the U.S. strikes on Iran, which have allegedly ruined international law and diplomacy.