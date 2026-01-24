Iran Threatens Full-Scale War as Trump Sends US Fleet Near Its Coast — “Ready for the Worst-Case Scenario”

The tensions between the US and Iran do not seem to die down anytime soon. After Donald Trump announced that a massive fleet was going to be positioned near the Middle-Eastern country, Iran hit back, stating that it would treat any US attack as an all-out war.

An anonymous Iranian official has told Reuters that if the US launches any kind of attack on the country, they will not back down and instead retaliate in the “hardest way possible.”

The official said, “This time we will treat any attack – limited, unlimited, surgical, kinetic, whatever they call it – as an all-out war against us, and we will respond in the hardest way possible to settle this.”

🔴 Breaking: Iran’s warning to the world Iran has officially stated that it will treat any military attack — no matter how limited or described — as an “all-out war” against the country and will respond with maximum force.#IranRevoIution2026 #Trump pic.twitter.com/SALqprIPd6 — World Affairs (@ThePulseReport1) January 24, 2026

Talking about the US warfare headed near the coast of Iran, the official said that the regime hopes it is not used to attack the “sovereignty and territorial integrity” of the country. In the worst case scenario, the government is still prepared for military action, and the nation is on high alert.

The official stated, “This military ‌build-up – we hope it is ‌not intended for real confrontation – but our military is ready for the worst-case scenario. This is why everything is on high alert in Iran.” They added, “If the Americans violate Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, we will respond.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump announced that a warfare fleet had been sent to Iran ‘just in case.’ The President declared, “We have a massive fleet heading in that direction… and maybe we won’t have to use it… We have a lot of ships heading in that direction, just in case.”

Trump reiterated that he continues to monitor the situation in the country by saying, “We’re watching Iran. I’d rather not see anything happen, but we’re watching them very closely.”

The fleet reportedly includes aircraft carrier group USS Abraham Lincoln and three missile destroyers. The warfare has already reached the Gulf of Oman and is within striking range of Iran’s southern coast.

Trump previously warned of a military attack on Iran if the regime did not stop killing protestors in the country. Since the end of December 2025, hundreds of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets to protest against the Ali Khamenei government.

JUST IN🇮🇷🇺🇸🔥 U.S. Naval fleet led by USS Abraham Lincoln set to arrive soon in the Gulf of Oman near Iran’s Southern Coast in preparation of Striking Iranian soil by week. pic.twitter.com/ZaaDYMO4Ey — RKM (@rkmtimes) January 24, 2026

The authorities have used force and violence to curb the demonstrations, and around 5,000 are estimated to have been killed. After Iran reassured that it was not going to execute the protestors, Trump softened his stance a bit and said that he would not attack the country for now.

However, Iran has continued to make assassination threats against the President, with a recent TV visual allegedly stating “this time, the bullet won’t miss.”

The situation further escalated due to the fresh threats and the arrival of the US fleet, while protestors continued to march on the streets of Iran.