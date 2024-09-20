Trump Says Biden and Harris' Kindness After Second Shooting Incident Has Made it Harder to Attack Them

Donald Trump, while speaking in a Town Hall in Flint, Michigan, admitted that his political rivals POTUS Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, checked up on him in the wake of his second assassination attempt on September 15. "It was very nice and we appreciate that," the Republican nominee opined as he addressed the gathered crowd.

However, that didn't stop him from criticizing and mocking the Democratic duo, moments later, as he reiterated his MAGA agenda. "But we have to take back our country and we have to win. We are going to win. And we are going to make America great again," he urged, as reported by HuffPost.

At a Town Hall in Flint, Michigan @realDonaldTrump says that he received a "very nice call" from @KamalaHarris about the assassination attempt against him. pic.twitter.com/bZOuHmP6V4 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 17, 2024

But, he did confess that given how 'kind' the Democrats were to him on the phone call, it made it harder for him to attack them. "He [Biden] was so nice to me yesterday. In one way I sort of wish the call wasn't made, because I do feel he is so, so nice. And the same with Kamala today. She could not have been nicer," but "we have to have people that are respected by the opponent."

"But, you know, in one way I sort of wish the call wasn't made."



Trump wishes President Biden didn't call him after threats on his life were made because he disagrees with him. There is no way this man is serious about toning down the rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/AuAu5YDJuG — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) September 17, 2024

The 78-year-old narrowly escaped another attempt at his life on Sunday, when a gunman, Ryan Weasly Routh, waited in the bushes of Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Secret Service agent who spotted Route's gun's barrel immediately fired shots at him. The assassin fled the scene in a stolen vehicle but was ultimately caught and taken into custody minutes later.

This wasn't the first time Trump received a 'sweet' phone call from Biden. Two months back, on July 13, security lapses led to the former president being shot at for the first time during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally. A 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire but Trump fortunately survived with a minor graze to his right ear.

There's no place in America for political violence.



No exceptions.



We cannot allow this kind of violence to be normalized. pic.twitter.com/taupQp1VnB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 15, 2024

At the time, Biden had condemned the heinous attack on his Republican rival and deemed it 'sick.' He addressed the nation from the Oval Office and urged for unity. In his statement, he argued that there was 'no place in America' for violence. "We must unite as one nation to condemn it. It's sick, it's sick," he asserted, as per BBC.

The attack in July happened only two days before the Republican National Convention (RNC) where Trump was supposed to accept his party's nomination for the November elections. Biden, from his home in Delaware, stressed, "We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this." The White House later revealed that Biden spoke to Trump on the telephone after he left the hospital where he was being treated for his injured ear. Other Democrats like Harris and Nancy Pelosi had also united in denouncing the attack.