Here's How 'The View's' All-Women Panelists Reacted to Nancy Pelosi's TikTok Pun Attempt

Leave it to the women of The View to find humor in any situation. The panelists of ABC's daytime talk show collectively "cringed" and "cracked up" at United States Representative Nancy Pelosi's TikTok pun attempt while discussing the bill to ban the video-making platform in America.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the ladies introduced the Hot Topic of whether TikTok should be banned in the States or not. After the House passed a bill (352-65) to block the app on Wednesday, March 13, The View women shared their valuable feedback and discussed the consequences once the bill hit the Senate, per The Wrap.

The show switched to showcase the in-house condition in Capitol Hill where advocates voiced their concerns over banning a platform used by over 150 million Americans to "engage in free speech." Among them was Pelosi who, in an attempt to make her point across, did a TikTok pun, "This is not an attempt to ban TikTok. It's an attempt to make TikTok better. Tic-tac-toe, a winner."

She further motioned to draw an imaginary diagonal line and The View hosts let out a loud laugh. Sunny Hostin declared, "She's good. She's good." Whoopi Goldberg interjected, Sometimes, "When older people are talking about this, we might wanna find other ways to go," echoing Hostin, "Because that was quite funny," emphasizing, "She's really funny."

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah Griffin had a rather serious take on the matter, "When 352 lawmakers, left and right, come together and say 'This is a bill that needs to be passed,' Americans should listen. We don't see a lot of bipartisanship," adding, "TikTok has been described as digital fentanyl."

Griffin further elaborated, "The Chinese communist party is invested in Byte Dance, which is a platform behind TikTok. There are major privacy concerns, there are national security concerns, and then there are disinformation, propaganda, and mental health concerns," adding, that TikTok exists in China but it doesn't look anything like it here.

She highlighted, [In China], there's a limit on how much time people can spend on it [TikTok], there's content moderation; it looks nothing like ours. This is not going to make TikTok go away, it's going to say an American entity needs to buy it so there are restrictions and safety rules in place."

After the bill was passed in the House, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, stated, "The Senate will review the legislation when it comes over from the House." Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said if it [the bill] lands on his desk, he'll sign it, per ABC News.

House Speaker Mile Johnson "pressured" the Senate to take quick action, "Today's bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress' opposition to Communist China's attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies," adding, "I urge the Senate to pass this bill and send it to the President so he can sign it into law."