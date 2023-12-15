Hunter Biden made an appearance at Capitol Hill on Wednesday, although not for the private interview House Republicans had requested. Addressing a group of reporters, President Joe Biden's son reiterated his desire to testify openly rather than in a closed-door session, as per the Republicans' subpoena demands. Additionally, as reported by Fox News, Hunter reaffirmed that his father, President Biden, had no financial engagement in his business endeavors, stating clearly that there is no substantiated evidence simply because such involvement never happened. Additionally, Joe also emphasized earlier that he had never engaged in discussions with his son regarding his business ventures.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kris Connor

Also Read: Hunter Biden Attends Church With Wife Melissa, Just Days After Tax Evasion Indictment

This action was a component of the Republican-led investigation aiming to impeach the president based on purported links to his family's international business transactions. Meanwhile, Hunter went through several key aspects of the GOP probe and said, "My father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma. Not in my partnership with a Chinese private businessman, not in my investments at home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist." On the other hand, Jim Jordan, the House Judiciary Committee Chair, highlighted the necessity to adhere to a specific procedural protocol for the contempt proceedings, reports The Hill.

Continuing his statements, Hunter leveled accusations against House Republicans, accusing them of falsehoods that extend across his personal and professional existence. He spoke about the expansion of false news, highlighting how it has now become a widely accepted false narrative among the public. Furthermore, he acknowledged his mistakes in the past, admitting to missed opportunities and privileges. Taking accountability, he expressed a commitment to rectifying these missteps. However, he also stated, "But I'm also here today to correct how the MAGA right has portrayed me for their political purposes."

Also Read: Hunter Biden Alleges Republicans and Right Wing Trying to ‘Kill Him’ to ‘Destroy Joe Biden’s Presidency

Hunter additionally said that for six years, MAGA Republicans, inclusive of House committee members, have continuously defamed his character, intruded upon his privacy, and subjected his family and close associates to unwarranted attacks. "They have ridiculed my struggle with addiction. They belittled my recovery, and they have tried to dehumanize me, all to embarrass and damage my father, who has devoted his entire public life to service," he said. According to the Raw Story report, he further added, "During my battle with addiction, my parents were there for me... And in the depths of my addiction, I was extremely irresponsible with my finances."

🚨🚨BREAKING: Hunter Biden BLASTS Republicans attacking him in a public press conference:



"For six years, I've been the target of the unrelenting trump attack machine asking "Where's Hunter?"



Well here's my answer:

I'm right here."



BRAVO!!👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6hVUbTYEqi — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) December 13, 2023

Also Read: Colin Jost Takes Swipe at Trump as He Makes ‘Super Embarrassing’ Discovery in Hunter Biden's Case

Furthermore, referring to the chairs of the House Committees, Hunter said, "James Comer, Jim Jordan, Jason Smith, and their colleagues have distorted the facts. By cherry-picking lines from a bank statement, manipulating texts I sent, editing the testimony of my friends and former business partners, and mis-stating personal information that was stolen from me." He also contended that the actions of these Republicans lack fairness and basic decency.

More from Inquisitr

Hunter Biden Slammed by Prosecutors Over ‘Meritless’ Attempts to Subpoena Trump's Diaries

When the Bidens Refused to Acknowledge Their Seventh Grandchild for Four Years