Trump Repeats Unfounded Claims About Hillary Clinton Using ‘Acid’ to Delete Emails From Her Server

According to OK! Magazine, Donald Trump again brought up his previous allegation that Hillary Clinton used various acid tests and other methods to delete emails from her work server. This accusation, which played a significant role in the 2016 presidential campaign, remains a focal point for the GOP leader, persisting even after eight years. During a recent interview with Greg Kelly on Newsmax, Trump reclaimed his belief that nothing ever happens to Clinton, further emphasizing his view that the Clintons are criminals who deserve punishment and lock-up.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Kevin Mazur

Trump said, "They released Hillary Clinton. She hammered her phones. She used all sorts of acid testing and everything else they call it, BleachBit, but it’s essentially acid that will destroy everything within 10 miles. I mean, what she did was unbelievable. Nothing happens to her. Nothing happens to Bill Clinton. He took it out in his socks, you know? It was a famous socks case, which he actually ended up winning." Furthermore, following a lengthy FBI investigation, it was concluded that Clinton's server did not contain any information or emails that were explicitly labeled classified, according to The Independent.

In contrast, Clinton's aides did use BleachBit to delete emails that had been exported previously. BleachBit is a software installed on the computer, contrary to Trump's description of it as "acid." It's not a corrosive substance capable of causing damage, and emails themselves cannot be destroyed by acid. Furthermore, Clinton voluntarily handed over 30,000 work-related emails from her private server to the FBI, unlike the classified documents they had to obtain through legal measures at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

Reportedly, Clinton deleted emails that were considered personal and unrelated to the investigation. While the FBI viewed this action as careless, they did not see it as a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice. During that time, Trump stated, “Thirty three thousand emails that she deleted. They’re gone. And not only deleted folks, she bleached — which somebody said they had never even heard of — in a very expensive fashion, used chemical so nobody will ever be able to see ‘em. Who does this?”

Meanwhile, according to The Daily Beast, Andy Levy said, "BleachBit is software just so we’re clear on this. BleachBit is a software program to delete emails. It is not acid. It is not acid, it’s not bleach. It’s not even a great program. It’s the kind of program that a person would download to just wipe out some old emails to save up storage space and stuff like that." Levy added, “There are much stronger deletion programs like if you’re really trying to just wipe shit clean so it can’t be recovered. The whole thing is so stupid and he’s so stupid and I’m sick of his stupidity.” He clarified that he was not defending Clinton's actions, as he believed what she did was wrong. However, he emphasized the importance of getting the facts correct.