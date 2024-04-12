Trump Proclaims He ‘Doesn’t Need Money’ Amid Mounting Legal Expenses, Boasts $50M RNC Fundraiser

Donald Trump claims he "doesn't need any more money" despite major legal difficulties on the horizon and a fundraising total less than half of that of his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden. After arriving in Atlanta for a campaign stop on Wednesday, Trump attacked Biden and advocate Fani Willis, citing a huge windfall in recent months for his party's lack of concern about campaign funding.

Since the beginning of the campaign, Democrats have been surpassing Republicans financially, often tripling their war chest. But, on April 6, the Republican National Committee (RNC) reported that a Trump-related fundraising event held in Palm Beach, Florida, brought in over $50.5 million, more than double the amount of money generated for Biden and Democrats.

Trump lauded the "all-time record" in Atlanta and stated that money is not the only consideration in his election campaign, Newsweek reported. "I think [Democrats] did $24 [million], and we did $52 [million], and we did it pretty easily," Trump told reporters on April 10 after landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as per Yahoo! News. "I didn't need three presidents; I did it myself. I didn't need so-called stars; we did it ourselves." Trump was alluding to an event held in NYC by the Democratic National Committee.

Q: "Would you ever accept money from a foreign government to pay the bond or your fines?



Former President Trump: "No. I don't do that. I think you'd be allowed to possibly. I don't know...I don't need to borrow money." pic.twitter.com/zYtcYi9k5u — CSPAN (@cspan) March 25, 2024

A Biden fundraiser held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City was hosted by Stephen Colbert of The Late Night Show and included former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) revealed on April 6, the same day as Trump's massive event, that they had raised $90 million in March, increasing their cash war chest to $192 million. A large portion of this fund came from the event with Clinton and Obama.

In contrast, Trump and the RNC only raised $66 million in the previous month, bringing their total cash on hand to around $93 million. However, the Republican National Committee applauded Trump's most recent event, claiming that it 'smashed' all prior fundraising records and denounced Biden's presidential fundraiser as "desperate." "The success of tonight's event is proving what we already know: Americans are fed up with Biden's record of failure, from the open southern border and sky-high inflation to the migrant crime crisis that has made everyone less safe," RNC slammed Biden with a statement on their haul.

"The Republican Party has a lot of money coming into it, it's coming in in small donations, $61 average. We did some large donors the other night...We don't need the money. If you remember Hillary Clinton, I had about one-third the money that she had. And who won? I'm not exactly sure. Who won?" Trump told reporters on Wednesday, taunting Democrats for their 2016 loss. "We don't need the same kind of money they need. They need more money because they take care of more politicians. They hand it out like it's gravy," he added.