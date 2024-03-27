Biden Campaign Takes a Dig at Trump’s Fundraising Numbers, Dubs Him ‘Broke Don’

With a humorous jab at former President Donald Trump's fundraising values, President Joe Biden's campaign has nicknamed their opponent "Broke Don" amid Trump's severe debt problems. “Not a Winning Campaign: Broke Don Hides in Basement,” the campaign wrote in an email, which The Hill reported. It was further mentioned, “Trump can’t raise money, isn’t campaigning, and is letting convicts and conspiracy theorists run his campaign.”

At almost all levels of national politics, Democrats have an incredible financial edge over Republicans. Additionally, the funds received by Trump's political campaign are steadily disappearing into legal fees. New campaign finance filings show that at the end of February, the Biden campaign and the DNC had more than twice as much cash on hand ($97.5 million) as Trump and the RNC ($44.8 million) did, Axios reported.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Morry Gash-Pool

“We are two weeks into the general election and Donald Trump can’t raise money, is hiding at his country club, and is letting convicts and conspiracy theorists take over his campaign. That is not a winning strategy,” Biden spokesperson Ammar Moussa said. "Trailing your opponent in cash on hand by nearly 4 to 1 and hitting up donors to help cover your own personal debts instead of funding your campaign [is] a winning formula for November?" the campaign asked, mocking Trump.

The Biden campaign is now calling Trump 'Broke Don' pic.twitter.com/EwNQZuThFR — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) March 21, 2024

The current POTUS' campaign also boasted that while Trump was at his home in Florida and staged a rally in Ohio, Biden was visiting every battleground state in March. It also said that Trump is 'bad' at communicating after he recommended that the United States consider potential changes to entitlement programs, a comment which he has subsequently retracted.

According to the New York Times, the Biden campaign and affiliated outside organizations may spend up to $3 billion on re-election efforts, an amount never before seen in American history. However, a candidate's finances can only go so far. Despite being out-raised by over $200 million, Trump managed to beat Hilary Clinton in the 2016 election. In 2020, Michael Bloomberg famously spent almost $1 billion on his four-month presidential campaign, but by the time he dropped out, he had only secured 31 committed delegates.

With the race to the White House intensifying, Biden's campaign also took a jab at Trump last week, suggesting if he came to his own reality TV show, The Apprentice, Trump would have 'fired himself.' Biden himself joked about Trump's dwindling finances, saying at a fundraiser in Texas on Wednesday, "Just the other day, this defeated-looking man came up to me and said, 'Mr. President, I need your help. I'm in crushing debt. I'm completely wiped out.'" He joked, "I said, 'Sorry, Donald, I can't help you.'"

Republicans are furious that Donald Trump’s new name “Don Poorleone” is trending. I think it’s fitting!



Let’s make sure every American knows that Donald Trump is broke and has earned his new name! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 24, 2024

It appears like Trump is having a lot of difficulty. According to The Daily Beast, his leadership PAC, Save America, spent over $6.9 million on legal-related fees last month, or an astounding $238,000 a day. Over the previous two months, an affiliated super PAC called MAGA Inc. has returned $52.25 million of a $60 million gift to Save America, which leaves Trump's PAC with just $7.75 million in refundable funds to cover his legal fees.