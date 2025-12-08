Trump Once Halted Meeting for a Crude Shoe-Size Joke About a Politician, Recalls Vance

JD Vance recently made an appearance on Benny Johnson’s Benny Show podcast. During the interview, Vance recalled a crude joke made by President Donald Trump during an important meeting with a politician. “Sometimes you get these behind-the-scenes moments that I will never, ever forget for the rest of my life,” Vance said during the podcast.

Vance recollected that he, Trump, and Marco Rubio were in a meeting with another politician when Trump shot his crude joke. “So, for example, I’m in the Oval Office with the President and Marco Rubio, and we’re talking about something really important,” Vance recalled.

Vance recollected that Trump paused the proceedings to divert everyone’s attention to something more important. What was the important topic? Recalling the incident, Vance said, “The President kind of holds up his hand and says, ‘No, no, no, hold on a second. There’s something much more important. Shoes’. He peers over the resolute desk, and he says, ‘Marco, JD, you guys have s—y shoes’.”

Without naming who the aforementioned politician was, Vance recalled during the podcast, “He (Trump) goes out and grabs a catalogue. There happens to be another politician in the room, I won’t say who, and you’ll find out why in a second. And he actually runs us through this incredible shoe catalogue. The president is gifting us with four pairs of shoes.”

Vance mentioned that Trump went to guess everyone’s shoe size. This is how the conversation unfolded “He says, ‘Marco, what’s your shoe size?’ And Marco’s apparently an eleven and a half. He says, ‘JD, what’s your shoe size?’ My shoe size is 13.”

“He asks this politician, who I won’t embarrass, what his shoe size is, and he says, seven,” said Vance, adding, “The president, he kind of leans back in his chair and says, ‘You know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.’”

Trump and Vance’s equation can be summed up as somewhat complicated. In a recent podcast, Trump was snubbed by JD Vance, calling United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio his “best friend.” According to Politico, the Vice President once labeled Trump as an “idiot” and “America’s Hitler.”

Amid rumors of a rift between the two, Vance has frequently been caught giving disgruntled looks and side-eye glances to Trump. However, the Vice President continues to defend Trump on social media.

For instance, documenting his double date moment with Trump, JD Vance wrote in an X post earlier this year, “It’s always a good time when you get to have the boss over for dinner! Usha and I were so grateful that President Trump and our lovely First Lady, Melania, could join us for dinner at the Vice President’s Residence last night.”

Earlier this year, Trump made a joke at the expense of Vance, saying that Xi Jinping’s staff is scared of him and that he wishes for his staff to behave the same way.

Trump on President Xi: “During the meeting, he’s here, and he’s got about 6 people on each side. And every one of those people were at attention. And I made a comment to one of them and it got no response. And President Xi didn’t let him. I said, I want my cabinet to behave like… pic.twitter.com/j5AhRzTdz4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 5, 2025

“I want my cabinet to behave like that … Never seen men so scared in their lives. JD doesn’t behave like that. JD butts into conversations. At least for a couple of days, we’ll keep you long-term, but a couple of days of that would be nice,” Trump said during a press briefing.