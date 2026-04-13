Trump Makes New Addition to Oval Office — and It’s Getting Noticed

The Oval Office has taken on a new identity, with a style some have compared to a five-star hotel lobby and a Las Vegas casino. White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino dropped a video on Friday morning with a caption that read simply “Good morning,” but the video showed an elaborate setup.

The camera swept across the room, passing a coffee table stamped with the presidential seal and a model of a proposed Air Force One design, before landing on a towering gold eagle statue placed just behind the Resolute Desk. The clip was set to “Fly Like an Eagle” by the Steve Miller Band.

Trump adds a golden eagle perched atop the US constitution to his Oval Office decorations 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ce5245wSOA — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 10, 2026

The words “We the People” are subtly visible on a gilded copy of the Constitution that the eagle seems to be holding.

However, the eagle is the latest in a series of modifications. Since taking office again, Trump has added gold detailing to the Oval Office exterior and throughout the White House, and established what he refers to as a Presidential Walk of Fame outside the building, which includes an autopen that represents former President Joe Biden.

The additions have drawn mixed reactions.

Plans are also in the works to replace the surrounding stonework with darker materials to better complement the gold-and-white palette, while Trump’s proposed ballroom — complete with gold chandeliers, table settings, and decor — is still embroiled in a legal battle after a lawsuit filed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation. A federal judge has since asked that work be paused.

As if that weren’t enough gold for one government, fresh depictions of Trump’s proposed 250-foot triumphal arch have a Lady Liberty statue atop it, four gilded lions on either side, and gold inscriptions all over it. There has never been anything like it in Washington, and many people still wish they hadn’t.

Trump also has another identical gold eagle replica underneath the podium he speaks from in the Oval Office. Hard not to notice. — J. D. 13 (@JDoghouse43) April 13, 2026

The receipts followed. Eagle-eyed internet investigators zeroed in on the Oval Office’s wall and fireplace accents, alleging that a number of them are actually plastic molds that were purchased at Home Depot and painted gold. According to The Mirror, these polyurethane appliqué moldings retail for just $58.07.

A representative for the design firm Ekena Millwork told BuzzFeed, “We work with several design firms in DC that have worked on the White House and believe these could be our onlays,” exacerbating the situation for the White House.

Trump pushed back directly during a Fox News tour. “You know the one thing with gold? You can’t imitate gold, real gold. There’s no paint that imitates gold,” he said, adding bluntly: “No, this is not Home Depot stuff. This is not Home Depot.”

All that glitters, as they say, may not be gold. But in Trump’s Washington, it’s going to be gold regardless.