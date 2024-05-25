Trump Lashes Out at Judge Over ‘Bookkeeping Error’ in Hush Money Trial: ‘What the Hell'

In a recent social media outburst, former President Donald Trump vehemently criticized the judge presiding over his hush money trial, attributing the charges to a simple ‘bookkeeping error.’ Trump’s rant on Truth Social, focused on the payment he made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, which he insisted was rightfully recorded as a ‘legal expense.’

He wrote, “The bookkeeping error that I am being incorrectly and unconstitutionally prosecuted for is the fact that a bookkeeper, innocently and correctly, called a ‘legal expense’ paid to a lawyer, a ‘legal expense,’ IN EVEN SIMPLER WORDS, I CALLED A LEGAL EXPENSE, A LEGAL EXPENSE. WHAT THE HELL ELSE WOULD YOU CALL IT? A [President Biden] INSPIRED ELECTION INTERFERENCE HOAX!!!”

The bookkeeping error that I am being incorrectly and unconstitutionally prosecuted for is the fact that a bookkeeper, innocently and correctly, called a “Legal Expense” paid to a lawyer, a “Legal Expense.” IN EVEN SIMPLER WORDS, I CALLED A LEGAL EXPENSE, A LEGAL EXPENSE. WHAT… pic.twitter.com/5c1JCeT8l4 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 24, 2024

As per Newsweek, Trump, who is currently facing 34 counts of falsifying business records, stands accused of reimbursing Cohen for a hush money payment made to adult film star, Stormy Daniels. This payment was allegedly intended to secure her silence about an affair with Trump, an allegation he continues to deny.

Trump did not mince words and accused, “When the disgraceful district attorney and his thugs, WITH FULL APPROVAL, I assume, by the highly conflicted Judge Juan Merchan, and the crooked Joe Biden administration, who is leading the trial for ELECTION INTERFERENCE purpose, keep talking about the ‘bookkeeping error’ or ‘crime,’ they are referring to the fact that a bookkeeper, with zero influence from or discussion with me, correctly called the payment of a legal expense to a lawyer — a legal expense. In other words, I am being prosecuted because a bookkeeper, who I had no contact with, marked down, from a dropdown menu in the ledger, a legal expense to a lawyer as ‘legal expense.’”

When the Disgraceful District Attorney and his Thugs, WITH FULL APPROVAL, I assume, by the Highly Conflicted Judge, Juan Merchan, and the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, who are leading the Trial for ELECTION INTERFERENCE purpose, keep talking about the “bookkeeping error” or… pic.twitter.com/RSlMpVLS5F — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) May 24, 2024

Trump’s tirade coincides with the nearing conclusion of his trial, the first criminal trial of a former or sitting president. For 16 days, the trial has seen testimony from 22 witnesses, including Cohen and Daniels. With both sides having rested their cases, closing statements are scheduled for next Tuesday, after which jury deliberations will commence.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Seth Wenig-Pool

In another post, Trump claimed, “….For this ridiculous charge, millions of dollars have been spent on the PERSECUTION of a popular president (who got more votes than any sitting president in history!), and the current leader in the polls against his Democrat opponent, Crooked Joe Biden, without whom NO CASE WOULD HAVE BEEN CHARGED. Any other judge would not have allowed this SCAM to proceed, and neither did D.A. Bragg, nor any other agency in government, want to bring it. We are fighting against a rigged New York system of ‘justice.’ WITCH HUNT!”

It is a misdemeanor under NY law, a bookeeping error, and the statute of limitations had run out. It's only when it's boot-strapped to federal law that it becomes a viable charge and a felony. Imagine that, a new novel charge just for Trump.

Democrat DAs, go figure. — John Oregon Deplorican (@JohnC32116200) April 18, 2024

As per The Hill, Trump also aimed at former FBI Director, James Comey, who recently suggested that prosecutors have a robust case against him. Trump wrote, “The worst FBI director in history, who I inherited from the Obama administration, but fired almost immediately into ours, along with many other corrupt actors in the DOJ and FBI (the start of DRAIN THE SWAMP!), is going around LYING about the SCAM brought by [George] Soros backed [Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg] and perpetuated by the highly conflicted, Democrat-appointed judge, Juan Merchan.”

🚨Jim Comey PANICS that Donald Trump would go after the DOJ and FBI if he gets elected, BEGS people to Vote for Biden:

pic.twitter.com/2hfHf9uPPa — MAGA Elvis 🇺🇸 (@BenStanton77) May 22, 2024

Trump urged his followers to read the Department of Justice Inspector General, Michael Horowitz’s, report for a detailed account of Comey’s alleged misconduct. He said, “If you want to see the real story on Comey, read the report put out by [Horowitz] that gives you all the horrors of Comey, in great detail. If Comey had any respect for our system of justice, which is being DESTROYED before our eyes, he would be fighting against the Crooked [President Biden] inspired witch hunts, instead of spreading LIES!”