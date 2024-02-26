This is Why Mary Trump Wants the FBI to Maintain ‘Constant Surveillance’ on Uncle Donald Trump

Mary Trump, former President Donald Trump’s niece, has echoed concerns about the possibility of him selling classified documents and suggested that the FBI should keep him under 'constant surveillance' to prevent such actions. In a recent live Q&A session exclusive to the subscribers of her newsletter, The Good In Us, Mary raised concern over the potential risk posed by her uncle retaining sensitive government information. During the session, Mary speculated, “We also have to be deeply concerned about the possibility. I would say probability, but — I obviously don’t know — that he still has highly classified documents that he could sell to the highest bidder. Putting our, members of the our national security forces at risk.”

This, my friends, is what we call a Freudian slip:



"We're gonna have very powerful crime. And you're gonna be proud of it again." --Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/uUR8opuu1F — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) February 23, 2024

As per Mediaite, she was responding to a viewer’s question, who asked, “Does the FBI have probable cause to keep Donald Trump under constant surveillance, given the security risk he now poses?” Mary emphasized, “I would certainly think so. I mean, my goodness gracious. Who, who more than him should be kept under constant surveillance? Because if–. They can’t possibly believe that he’s turned over all of those documents that he stole. I mean. They should be tapping his phones. They should be doing everything in their power to make sure they know who he’s in touch with, what he’s trying to sell, and all that other, stuff.”

“It has to be paid. He can’t get out of it.” Desperate for cash, Mary Trump says there’s a “probability” Trump will sell classified secrets to raise money. (Video: The Good In Us) pic.twitter.com/mQraS4OkHS — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 20, 2024

Previously, MSNBC pundit Joe Scarborough also shared his perspective on the issue, suggesting that Trump’s retention of government secrets may have been motivated by financial interests. Scarborough shared, “If you’re trying to figure out Donald Trump’s motive, whatever it is, we’ve been saying for eight years, it’s all about money.”

The journalist further added, “But I would never, I would never say, ‘Oh, he was just doing this to hug the boxes.' There’s every reason to believe, given his past, that there would be a possibility that he might trade this information, if not directly for money, maybe for access, maybe just so he can make contacts and build a hotel of this place or that place.” Scarborough tried to clarify his opinion, asserting, “Not saying he did it, but we would be foolish to be thinking he’s just keeping all of this information because he’s just a weird, quirky dude.”

As per The Hill, Trump currently faces 37 charges in federal court related to his handling of classified documents, with prosecutors alleging that his actions jeopardized U.S. national security and violated the Espionage Act. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges, blaming the Biden administration’s Justice Department for political persecution.

However, throughout his presidency and beyond, Trump has faced extensive scrutiny and criticism from media figures like Scarborough and his co-host Mika Brzezinski, who have been vocal in their opposition to his policies and conduct. Suffice it to say that the ongoing legal proceedings against Trump underscore the broader debate surrounding government transparency, accountability, and handling classified information.