Trump Lashes Out At Another Female Journalist Amid The Ongoing “Quiet, Piggy” Controversy

Donald Trump’s attitude towards female journalists is getting increasingly worse. Amid the ongoing controversy around the President calling a female reporter “Quiet, Piggy” after she asked him questions about Jeffrey Epstein, Trump has now called journalist Mary Bruce from ABC News a “terrible person.”

The incident happened in the Oval Office, where Trump was joined by the Saudi Prince. When Bruce asked him questions about the Epstein files, Trump lost his cool and started to yell at her. He told her, “You know, it’s not the question that I mind, it’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate, and just a terrible question.”

He further added, “And you could even ask that same exact question nicely. You’re all psyched up; somebody psychs you up over at ABC, they’ve gotta psych… You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.”

Donald Trump snaps at a reporter for asking him why he is waiting to release the Epstein files:

“You’re a terrible person, and a terrible reporter […] The Epstein files are a democrat hoax”pic.twitter.com/1qtUY3Ojhd — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 19, 2025

Trump’s response was widely criticized by netizens, who pointed out that the journalist was only doing her job by asking questions. As the Trump administration has been under tremendous pressure regarding the Epstein files scandal, one might expect that the President would be a little more patient and mature while handling questions on that particular topic. However, his recent actions have proved otherwise, as he continues to grow more aggressive and rude toward journalists, especially women.

As Trump’s lashing out went viral, netizens’ backlash followed quickly. Taking to X, one user asked, “Have you noticed how most times he acts like this, it’s toward a woman?” Another one opined, “If he tells you you’re terrible, then you’re doing a good job.”

Niall Stanage, a journalist at The Hill, also joined the discussion and praised Mary Bruce. He posted, “I’ll gladly join the chorus of praise for Mary Bruce of ABC News, asking valid, direct questions. It’s telling that Trump, in response, accused her of being ‘insubordinate.’ Journalists are not supposed to be subordinates of the president.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother Jones (@motherjonesmag)

Others also joined in to praise Bruce. One user posted, “Mary Bruce absolutely bodied that press exchange yesterday. She refused to shrink, refused to be intimidated, and pressed a president who thinks bullying reporters is a substitute for answers. That’s what journalism looks like. More of this energy.”

Trump’s agitation at questions related to Epstein only makes things worse for the administration, though he does not seem to care about it. Moreover, after months of trying to block the release of those files, Trump suddenly changed his mind and asked Congress to release them.

Regardless of the release of those files, Trump’s behavior toward female journalists remains unacceptable. Journalists are supposed to ask questions, and the President is yelling at them for doing their jobs.

With the anticipation surrounding the release of the Epstein files, it will be interesting to see whether all the files are actually released or whether the Trump administration comes up with new ways to create another diversion to shift attention away from those files.