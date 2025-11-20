Nancy Pelosi Roasts Trump – Says Her Harsh Words Were Actually “Euphemism”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who had called President Donald Trump as a “vile creature” and “the worst thing on the face of the Earth” stood by those comments on Wednesday.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, Pelosi said, “I said that as a euphemism. I could’ve done much worse.” Pelosi, who previously served twice as Speaker of the House, had also worked for a part of Trump’s first term as the President.

While she made the comments about saying much worse things about Trump with a laugh, she then got serious as she spoke about the difference between Trump’s first and second term. Pelosi said, “He’s surrounded by much worse people than he was before. There was some check on him before, but I don’t see that now. I think the people that he has appointed are probably the worst Cabinet in history.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anderson Cooper 360 (@andersoncooper360)

Interestingly, Pelosi did not have a good relationship with Trump and in the past, there have been several moments when Pelosi stood up to the President. There is a picture, captured at The White House where Pelosi can be seen engaged in a heated verbal battle with Trump as she is standing up from her seat.

Trump had shared that image himself and labelled her “unhinged.” However, the image was taken on National Boss Day and Pelosi found herself applauded on social media after the image became public.

A few months after this incident, Pelosi made headlines again as she was caught on camera during the State of the Union. Pelosi, seated behind Trump, was seen tearing up his speech. She owned up to the act and while leaving, told a reporter, “It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives.”

The incident naturally made Trump furious and he falsely claimed that tearing up his speech was an “illegal” act. Since that was not true, Pelosi naturally did not suffer any major consequences for the same.

Nancy Pelosi’s career has been a masterclass on leadership. The first woman to ever hold the Speaker’s gavel—and she did it better than most who came before her. From passing the Affordable Care Act to standing up to Trump, she never flinched. Madam Speaker, we salute you. pic.twitter.com/Z8y8B7KJ5J — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) November 6, 2025

As Trump’s relationship with her has not shown any signs of improvement, the President was naturally elated when earlier this month Pelosi announced that she will not go for re-election next year. Trump said, “The retirement of Nancy Pelosi is a great thing for America. She was evil, corrupt and only focused on bad things for our country.”

Trump’s tendency to call people names who do not follow his orders constantly is not a new thing and Nancy Pelosi is another addition to that long list. Besides politicians, Trump has also yelled at journalists who dared to ask him uncomfortable and tough questions. Recently, Trump grabbed headlines for telling a female journalist, “Quiet, Piggy” as she had asked him about his connection to Epstein.

However, after mounting pressure regarding the release of the Epstein files, Trump has now suddenly taken a u-turn and has asked congress to release those files. While his move does seem suspicious given the sudden change in his attitude, it would still be interesting to see if the files actually get released along with all the names mentioned on them.