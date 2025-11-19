“I prepare for the…” – Karoline Leavitt Makes Surprising Revelation About Surviving the White House Press Room

Karoline Leavitt, who holds the record of being the youngest White House Press Secretary in US history, recently spoke about her role in the White House press briefing room. She talked about how she prepares, which enables her to remain calm even in the most chaotic situations.

Leavitt appeared on the Pod Force One podcast, where host Miranda Devine praised her, stating that she aced the White House press briefing room with “an iron fist.” In response to the compliment, the 28-year-old Press Secretary revealed the preparation that goes into her role.

Karoline said, “I try, thank you. I prepare a lot for the briefings, and I walk in there with a good grip on what they’re going to ask, because I read and I watch and I prepare all day, all morning.”

She went on to add how the atmosphere in the press briefing room could get tense sometimes. However, Leavitt stressed that she always tries to ensure her team behaves professionally with the reporters.

The secretary also credits President Donald Trump with always handling the crowd professionally in the White House press briefing room, even in tough moments. Karoline went on to say, “The press briefing room can be combative, and sometimes it is behind the scenes as well, but I tell our team that we need to be professional and get them facts, and nobody does that better than President Trump.”

Leavitt said that she and her team also wish to work with good journalists who want to write accurate stories. On this, she said, “We will also work with good journalists who want to write good stories and try to make those stories as accurate as possible.”

However, there have also been times when Karoline Leavitt and her team in the White House press briefing room have also been seen giving snarky replies to the lef-leaning journalists.

Not only this, but Karoline did not shy away from answering some questions on the podcast about her personal life, too. It is not a hidden fact that apart from her professional activities, her 32-year age gap with her husband Nicholas Riccio has also grabbed several eyeballs time and again.

Nicholas, who is 60 years of age, had started dating Leavitt when she was 25 years old and was running for a New Hampshire congressional seat in the year 2022. The secretary spoke about her family’s reaction to the age gap between her and her then-boyfriend.

Karoline revealed that although her parents were skeptical at first about Riccio but the more they spent time with him, they became sure that he was meant to marry their daughter. She said, “It’s definitely a challenging conversation to have at first. Once they got to know him and saw who he is as a man and his character and how much he adores me, I think it became quite easy for them, and now we’re all friends.”

As they say, all’s well that ends well; Karoline and Nicholas often share moments that fans see as major couple goals. They entered marital bliss in January 2025. The duo became parents to their 1-year-old son, Niko, in July 2024.