President Donald Trump is possibly set to become the leader of Iran, too. After weeks of tension between the two countries, he is seeking to free the Iranian people from Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. With him closer than ever to declaring war on the Middle Eastern country, he has not yet provided a clear legal justification for potential military action against Iran.

The U.S. has always had a tense relationship with Iran. Despite differences between every president, they have all collectively agreed that they will not let Iran have its hands on a nuclear weapon. According to The Guardian, President Trump has yet to state the official reason before taking military action against Iran.

Unlike former President George Bush’s administration, which secured approval from Congress, the Trump administration has not publicly outlined its intent or sought congressional authorization. The President and his close circle have not explained their actions or stated their objectives yet.

🚨 THE US-IRAN SITUATION IS MOVING FASTER THAN ANY NEWS CHANNEL CAN KEEP UP WITH@glintintel built a live situation room tracking every signal coming out of Iran in real time. Live webcams inside Tehran and Isfahan. It also tracks what predictions markets whales are betting on. pic.twitter.com/hRVE6OBpto — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 27, 2026

In fact, they have kept everyone in the dark about their intention to take over, just like they did with Venezuela. Last month, Quinnipiac University conducted a poll where seven in 10 voters did not want the United States to take military action against a Middle Eastern country.

Further findings suggested that 70% of the voters demand that Trump seek Congressional approval before he plans a military campaign against Iran. If he chooses to ignore the American voters and declare war, he risks losing his supporters for the upcoming midterm elections. After all, he had promised to end the controversial legacy of U.S. military interventions.

Since issuing a warning to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tensions have escalated between them. Earlier this month, the US fighter jets shot down an Iranian drone as they prepared for military strikes in the country. They have positioned two aircraft carriers, several fighter jets, bombers, and refuelling tankers within striking distance of the country.

Appearing on Fox News, Trump said that the U.S. was working on negotiating a deal with the country. He said, “They have to make a deal. Otherwise, it’s going to be very traumatic. Very traumatic. I don’t want that to happen, but we have to make a deal.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP on Iran: “They want to make a deal. They wouldn’t talk to anybody else, but they’re talking to me.” “Obama and Biden, what they did in terms of creating a monster with Iran was terrible.” pic.twitter.com/LkOcIsUoTE — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 10, 2026

He reiterated his words, stating that they had a great meeting, but it will be up to him to make the final decision. Trump added, “If the deal isn’t a very good or very fair deal with Iran, then it’s going to be a very difficult time for them.”

Looks like he has made his decision, as tensions dramatically escalate between them, as he refused to budge. With him now feeling impatient and partly playing his role in the public protests in the country by backing their action, he is allegedly forcing the country into making more concessions.