Trump Hits Back at Critics Calling Him a Dictator in Heated Remarks

Whenever American President Donald Trump attends an event that requires him to talk, chances of him going totally berserk always remain a possibility. The same happened at the 74th National Prayer Breakfast where the President thoroughly criticized his opponents who dared to call him a “dictator” and also went on a rant about how he is bringing Christianity to the center of American existence again.

Trump went so far as comparing his opponents to the Gestapo of Nazi Germany. Talking about how those people calling his dictators were themselves dictators, Trump said, “They always like to say, ‘Trump is a dictator!’ They love that. I’m not a dictator. But they were like dictators. They were like the Gestapo. They were arresting people for going to church and they were arresting people and treating people like, horribly.”

While his accusations were based on thin ice, Trump continued, “And I’ve made a lot of amends to those people. Those people were treated very badly for wanting to go to church. It had a huge impact, negative impact on churches, but the churches are now coming back stronger than ever.”

Trump at National Prayer Breakfast: “They always like to say, ‘Trump is a dictator!’ They love that. I’m not a dictator. But they were like dictators. They were like the Gestapo. They were arresting people for going to church.” pic.twitter.com/DFJvIVtNE3 — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 5, 2026

This annual event, held in D.C., was attended by Trump and other politicians, and since an integral part of the event is discussing prayer, faith, and religion within the nation, Trump hyperfocused on Christianity and what he has done for the churches in America. He also claimed that he has “done more for religion than any other president” and then swiftly took a jab at other Presidents for not being religious enough.

Trump then wanted to bash the Democrats and their supporters, as he said, “I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don’t. And I know we have some here today and I don’t know why they’re here because they certainly don’t give us their vote.”

Interestingly, Trump had previously spoken about how his chances of going to heaven after death were significantly low. However, during this event, he brought up the same topic and this time opined something completely different as he said that he would perhaps make it to heaven. He then added that he will hold an event at the National Mall on May 17 with the goal of rededicating “America as one nation under God.”

Believing that preaching his own success as the religious flag bearer of a President was not enough, Trump decided to compare himself to other Presidents to show how he was better. He said, “Some major politicians refuse to say the word God. They don’t want to say it. I say it. There are many signs that religion is coming back” under his watch. “It’s coming back so strong. You know, your churches are filling up. You didn’t have that two years ago.”

To further cement his dedication towards making Christianity the centerpiece of American existence, Trump brought up the topic of transgenders and reminded everyone of his executive order that had cut federal funding for public schools that had policies supportive of transgender studies.

The President then added, “We’re still fighting it. But transgender for everybody, they want transgender for everybody. We stopped it.” His allegations and words did not make much sense but were totally aligned with Trump’s classic style of speeches where he attacks everyone with opposing views with claims critics call baseless.