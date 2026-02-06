Donald Trump Unveils TrumpRx, Promises Massive Drug Discounts

President Donald Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx, a website that aims to help people buy prescription drugs directly at discounted prices.

He called the initiative “transformative” and claimed that “dozens of commonly prescribed prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts for all consumers” on the site. TrumpRx launched with more than 40 medications, though many other drugs that were expected to be listed were not clearly mentioned.

According to CNBC, during its launch, TrumpRx highlighted discounted prices on several high-profile medications, including Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, Wegovy, and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. President Trump just launched TrumpRx and drug prices will PLUMMET as much as $1,300 down to *$199* This is HUGE FOR AFFORDABILITY! “Dozens of the most commonly-used prescription drugs will be available at dramatic discounts!” 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/Q58wgQ37oH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 6, 2026

Donald Trump further claimed that for years, politicians from both parties have promised to bring down prescription drug prices and make health care affordable for all, but have failed “badly.”

According to the 79-year-old, the initiative marks the largest reduction in drug prices in history by “many, many times.” The exact percentage remains unclear, as specific figures were not provided.

“You’re going to see numbers that you’re not going to believe,” Trump said of the lower drug prices available on the site.

.@PressSec Karoline Leavitt has stated that tonight, President Trump, Dr Oz. and National Design Studio Director Joe Gebbia will officially unveil https://t.co/ZetIlCIdVv, a website for Americans to purchase low-cost prescription drugs. Watch OAN Live on YouTube TV Today! pic.twitter.com/CWsiWSaCwq — One America News (@OANN) February 5, 2026

According to sources, while TrumpRx may help uninsured consumers or those seeking obesity drugs that are often not covered by insurance, many insured patients may pay less overall by using their health plans, especially once deductibles are met.

Discounts on TrumpRx are based on list prices, which often exceed what insured patients typically pay. In some cases, the prices listed on TrumpRx already match those available through existing discount services or pharmacies.

The website currently features 43 medications from at least 16 manufacturers, and TrumpRx has claimed it will offer the world’s lowest drug prices, significantly easing costs for most Americans.

However, many remain unsure how TrumpRx would offer the world’s lowest prices, particularly for medications that cost more than $100.

The website was meant to launch much earlier, as Trump discussed the initiative during a Fox News interview with Martha MacCallum in 2025. At the time, he claimed his administration would reduce prescription drug prices by an impossible “1,000 percent.”

“We’re gonna be reducing drug costs over the next year, year and a half, by — not fifty or sixty percent — by a thousand percent,” Trump said.

“Because if you think, a $10 pill is going so.… It’ll be raised from $10 to $20 because it’s the world versus us,” he added, also implying that Americans would somehow pay less after tariffs were imposed.

Trump’s comments sparked confusion online, as his use of percentages did not align with basic math. Social media users were quick to point out the inconsistencies in his remarks.

It is unusual that Trump first claimed drug prices would drop by 1,000 percent and then suggested a $10 medication would increase to $20. His statements neither aligned mathematically nor conveyed clarity or confidence.

Trump: “We’re gonna reducing drug costs over the next year and a half by 1,000 percent.” pic.twitter.com/jX5eg3QEQY

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 18, 2025

One user said, “We’re reducing prices by 1,000%… by doubling them. Welcome to TrumpMath, where subtraction is just aggressive addition.” Another quipped, “Trump’s math strikes again — apparently $10 minus 1,000% equals free drugs and a check in the mail.” “If he keeps cutting prices at this rate, Big Pharma will owe me money by Christmas,” a third user joked. Others directed criticism at journalist Martha MacCallum, noting that she did not ask Trump to clarify his statement. “A journalist’s job is to clarify nonsense like this. Instead, they just nodded along,” one critic wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another user asked bluntly, “People actually believe this s—?!”

