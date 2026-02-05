Trump Breaks With GOP, Says Clinton Investigation ‘Bothers’ Him — ‘I Still Like Bill’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is uneasy about House Republicans investigating former President Bill Clinton as part of Congress’s growing probe into records linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking as new Epstein documents continue to surface, Trump struck an unexpectedly sympathetic tone toward the former Democratic president. The comments came as lawmakers prepare to bring both Clintons before Congress later this month.

“It bothers me that somebody’s going after Bill Clinton,” Trump recently said in an interview, via The Independent. “I like Bill Clinton. I still like Bill Clinton.”

Trump said his feelings stem from a personal rapport that predated their political rivalry. “I liked his behavior toward me. I thought he got me, he understood me,” he said, recalling private interactions before his 2016 presidential run. He also referenced Clinton’s remarks during the Republican primary that Trump would be difficult to defeat once the field narrowed, indicating that at some point there was a mutual respect between the two politicians. “I always liked him,” he said for good measure.

The president contrasted Bill Clinton with Hillary Clinton, his 2016 opponent, while still offering measured praise. “She’s a very capable woman,” Trump said during a separate exchange with reporters at the White House, calling her a strong debater and “a smart woman.”

The remarks follow confirmation that Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify before the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee as part of its investigation into Epstein-related files. Committee Chair James Comer said Bill Clinton is scheduled to appear on Feb. 27, with Hillary Clinton testifying the day before. Both depositions will be filmed and transcribed.

The investigation gained momentum after a new batch of Epstein files was released by the Justice Department, renewing attention on prominent figures who had past social or professional connections to the convicted sex offender. Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Trump described the situation facing the Clintons as “a shame,” while also drawing a comparison to his own legal history. “They went after me. They wanted me to go to jail for the rest of my life,” he said, referring to past investigations into his conduct. “It turned out I was innocent.”

“I shouldn’t feel this way,” Trump added, “but I feel badly that they have to go through that.”

The comments mark a notable shift in tone from Trump’s past attacks on the Clintons. During the 2016 campaign, Trump accused Bill Clinton of serious misconduct and repeatedly criticized Hillary Clinton on the debate stage. His campaign also highlighted allegations against Bill Clinton by inviting several accusers to attend one of the presidential debates.

Before entering politics, however, Trump and the Clintons moved in overlapping social circles. Hillary Clinton attended Trump’s wedding to Melania Trump in 2005, and Trump publicly praised both Clintons on multiple occasions before his first presidential run.

As the House investigation moves forward, attention remains focused on how broadly the committee will expand its inquiry — and whether it could eventually pull Trump himself back into the Epstein spotlight.