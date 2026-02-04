Donald Trump Reacts as Clintons Agree to Testify in Epstein Investigation

The chaos related to the Jeffrey Epstein files is far from over.

The U.S. Department of Justice released 11,000 files, adding to a massive dump made public in December 2025. These contained a series of disturbing images of some of the most influential people, followed by videos, vague screenshots of chats with code words, emails, etc.

As conspiracy theories and media questions related to them began to circulate, another set of files was released by the DOJ a few days ago. This dump had even more details about Epstein’s exploitative s-x racket, which went viral.

The late New York native, who died in 2019, had built powerful connections over time. These include famous names like President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

While Bill Clinton’s name has appeared in the files, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing, and none of Epstein’s survivors have complained of se- – al misconduct or alleged abuse against him.

Clinton claimed that he was unaware of the racket that Epstein was involved with, as he cut ties with him almost two decades ago. However, according to Axios, files showed him posing with Epstein and his long-term associate Ghislaine Maxwell alongside rock star Mick Jagger and late icon Michael Jackson.

There have also been a series of emails allegedly exchanged between Clinton and Maxwell from 2001 to 2004. Some of these were about events, food logistics and so on.

Amidst renewed attention, both the former President and his wife, Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, have agreed to testify in the ongoing investigation that has sparked widespread interest.

“We’ve said from day one that we wanted Bill Clinton to testify in front of the Oversight Committee. We’ve been repeating that, and we’ve been working obviously with their teams. And so, I’m glad they’re going to testify,” California Rep. Robert Garcia said.

The development follows a move by House Republicans to advance criminal contempt of Congress charges against both Clintons. Additionally, Donald Trump, who has a cordial relationship with the couple, shared his own views on the controversial Epstein investigation.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference on Feb. 3, Trump called the situation unfortunate. “I think it’s a shame, to be honest. I always liked him,” he said, referring to Bill Clinton.

Turning to Hillary Clinton, Trump added, “She’s a very capable woman. She was better at debating than some of the other people, I’ll tell you that. She was smarter. Smart woman.”

According to sources, the contempt charges were mentioned by Kentucky Representative James Comer, the Republican chair of the House committee leading the investigation. Comer accused both Clintons of defying congressional subpoenas issued in August last year.

“We look forward to now questioning the Clintons as part of our investigation into the horrific crimes of Epstein and Maxwell, to deliver transparency and accountability for the American people and for survivors,” Comer said in a statement on February 3.

These remarks came after the Republican-led committee approved contempt resolutions against Bill Clinton by a vote of 34–8 and against Hillary Clinton by 28–15 on February 4.

In response, according to CNN, Bill Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña posted a stern message on X: “They negotiated in good faith. You did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care,” she wrote.

“But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone,” she added.