Ex-Prince Andrew Wished He was Still a ‘Pet’ in Epstein’s Family – Creepy Email Revealed

The final batch of the Epstein files revealed several bombshells, including names of people who had never been mentioned before, such as Elon Musk and Lord Mandelson. One of the most scandalous names that sparked outrage and controversy was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Previously, he went by Prince Andrew, but after his alleged involvement with the notorious Jeffrey Epstein came to light, his title was stripped by the Royal Family. Andrew is back in the hot seat after being featured once more in the Epstein files.

Disturbing photos in Epstein files appear to show Andrew on all fours over female sprawled on floor

The former prince was seen in compromising positions with multiple women. What has the internet abuzz with criticism and questions, apart from the pictures, was a creepy email. The email between Epstein and Andrew revealed a bizarre and disturbing claim made by Andrew.

As noted by The Sun US, the email highlighted an exchange between the two in 2010. The email was sent by “A,” who experts and critics online believe is none other than Andrew. In the conversation, the ex-prince Andrew complained about the weather and how “dank” it was. He then wrote, “Wish I was still a pet in your family!”

Andrew has continued to deny any connection with the s– offender, especially after Epstein finished serving house arrest in 2010. In an attempt to defend himself, Andrew shared details about cutting off ties with Epstein.

The publication cited a 2019 interview with Newsnight in which Andrew explained the reason he visited Epstein after his house arrest in 2010. The ex-royal highlighted the aftermath of meeting a convicted offender. Andrew recalled, saying, “I don’t think it’s appropriate that we should remain in contact…”

It wasn’t just this email that had netizens outraged. A picture of him in compromising positions with women also went viral on the internet. Many on social media platforms like X expressed their thoughts and slammed Andrew for his actions.

A first commenter sarcastically said, “I’ll wait here until justice is finally served on the rich and powerful.” Another pointed out, “No amount of stripping titles can wash this s—. He needs to be in jail.” A third questioned the DOJ’s next move, saying, “With this much evidence, when do they start prosecuting the perpetrators?”

A fourth speculated, “This explains why he stepped down. He knew this was coming.” A fifth said, “That’s the creepiest thing I’ve ever seen…” Similarly, many scrutinized Andrew for his involvement with Epstein.

Ex-Prince continues to deny allegations of his involvement with Epstein and the illegal acts on his island. Sources speaking to The Daily Mail shared insight about the situation from the Royal Family’s perspective.

BREAKING: It's official, Buckingham Palace confirms King Charles has stripped Prince Andrew of all royal titles and honours, forcing him out of Royal Lodge.

Insiders confirmed that King Charles III was truly unaware of his brother’s alleged wrongdoings. As soon as news about Andrew in the Epstein files spread. The king quickly resorted to taking away Andrew’s titles.

When asked to comment on the recent troubles he might be facing, insiders shared the Royal family’s response. They claimed that it was upto Andrew and “his conscience” to respond to the recent photographs and emails.