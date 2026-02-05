Trump Has Found His Replacement For Marjorie Taylor Greene

Donald Trump has picked Republican candidate Clay Fuller to succeed former Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, as he announced the same on a Truth Social post on Wednesday evening. Fuller is one of the 21 candidates vying for Greene’s Georgia seat.

Openly endorsing Fuller, Trump’s Truth Social post read, “He is strongly supported by the most Highly Respected MAGA Warriors in Georgia, and many Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.” The post further added, “Clay Fuller has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District – HE WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN!”

Fuller was quite excited with the support that Trump showed for him and shared the President’s post on X with the caption, “This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down. Our work to put America first is just getting started!”

THANK YOU, Mr. President. This is the honor of a lifetime. I will not let you or Georgia’s 14th District down. Our work to put America first is just getting started! pic.twitter.com/YjBsu2v0Rm — Clay Fuller (@Clay4MainStreet) February 5, 2026

Professionally, Fuller is an Air National Guard officer and Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit district attorney. In 2020, he was placed fourth in the Republican primary won by Greene, who was first elected to the House.

Now, voters in Georgia’s 14th district will have to choose Greene’s successor in a special election set to be held on March 10. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will compete in a run-off on April 7.

It should be noted here that Greene had a major public fallout with Trump last year, which eventually led to her leaving. She even complained of getting death threats for her fight with Trump and claimed that the President did not help her in such moments of crisis. Greene was one of Trump’s biggest allies and worked alongside him the previous election before things turned sour between the two.

The Republicans are now concerned that given the fractured political situation in Georgia, Democrats might take advantage of the situation and win. Therefore, Trump’s endorsement comes at a crucial time when Republicans are already losing special elections and it is becoming difficult for them to retain House control as their majority is declining gradually.

🚨 ATTENTION TO EVERY CANDIDATE WHO HAS THROWN THEIR NAME INTO GEORGIA’S 14TH 🚨 This is not a vanity race.

This is not a resume builder.

This is not a “look at me” moment. More than 19 names flooding the field does not equal strength. It equals dilution. And dilution is how… pic.twitter.com/5l1C4AHUW0 — Tiffany Savage 🇺🇸 (@patriot_savvy) January 9, 2026

However, Trump’s endorsement of Fort Worth district Republican candidate Leigh Wambsganss did not bring good results as he was defeated by Democratic candidate Taylor Rehmet. Wambsganss’ loss had sent Trump in a state of frenzy as he posted maniacally on social media.

The Georgia seat is especially tricky because of how things ended between Greene and Trump. The former Trump supporter has not endorsed any candidate for the special election, leaving it unclear whether voters will follow Trump’s recommendation.

Besides Fuller, other candidates who are also eyeing the seat include former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) official Star Black and 14th congressional district GOP chairman Jim Tully, Georgia State Senator Colton Moore to name a few.