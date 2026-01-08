“Good Riddance” — MAGA Turns on Marjorie Taylor Greene After Her Break With Trump

We all knew that Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s exit from Congress was never going to be subtle. But even by MAGA standards, the final act was way too messy, as the president kept unloading on one who once used to be one of his most loyal allies.

Greene has now officially resigned from her Georgia’s 14th District seat at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, January 5. By January 6, even the MAGA world knew Donald Trump had found one last way to humiliate her on the way out. But did she deserve it?

A photo circulated by Trump’s confidant and conservative author Michael Caputo caused an uproar. It showed Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) leaving the Capitol on a freight elevator with a caption that said she “departed the House forever” and that “irrelevance awaits her at the door.” Much of MAGA piled on with memes, as it looked like justice to them. On the other hand, a Trump-aligned commenter noted that members aren’t “made” to take specific elevators. But accuracy didn’t matter.

Today, Marjorie Taylor Greene departed the House of Representatives forever. Appropriately, they made her take the freight elevator to the exit. Irrelevance awaits her at the door. pic.twitter.com/M4awndUU7T — Michael Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) January 6, 2026

In November, he publicly withdrew his endorsement of MTG and called her “wacky,” a “lunatic,” and a “traitor” to the Republican Party. Then came a flurry of Truth Social posts, wherein Trump accused her of going “Far Left” and betraying the GOP.

Trump was triggered that Marjorie Taylor Greene was in support of releasing the Jeffrey Epstein files. In fact, she was one of four House Republicans who signed a petition forcing a vote to revive this issue that Trump had urged Republicans to drop. Greene had at that time called Trump’s opposition a “huge miscalculation,” but the latter saw it as disloyalty.

That’s when Trump said he wouldn’t back MTG for a future senate run and that he would support a primary challenger. All of these attacks kept coming, and eventually, Marjorie Taylor Greene says, led to death threats against her and her family.

NEW: MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE UNLEASHED! Marjorie Taylor Greene just called out the entire GOP establishment on CNN! She blasted Trump as a liar and divider who conned the people after he laughed at her family’s death threats. MTG’s final blow: “He is a pathetic guy who only cares… pic.twitter.com/FyUyQTkdww — Popular Liberal 🇺🇸 (@PopularLiberal) December 9, 2025

On her final day in office, though, Marjorie Taylor Greene told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that another death threat had come in to add to a long list that includes swatting incidents and pipe bomb threats. She said politics had become unsafe for her loved ones, too. She also urged Republicans to work with Democrats and dial down the toxicity.

Many people were angry that Greene stayed just long enough to qualify for a congressional pension (which comes to around $8,700 a year starting at age 62) and access to federal health insurance. Commenters accused her of corruption and insider trading with almost no evidence.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has set a March 10 special election to fill her seat.