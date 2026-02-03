Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Calling Trump Out For His Totally ‘Fake MAGA’ Campaign

Marjorie Taylor Greene has not missed an opportunity to pick a bone with her one-time ally, Donald Trump. The Georgia Republican delivered a sharp opinion of the president by publicly pulling the plug on what she described as his MAGA charade.

In a high-profile interview with Kim Iversen, the ex-loyalist accused Trump of abandoning his “Make America Great Again” promises to voters during his second presidential run.

In fact, Greene dropped a bombshell, claiming Trump was more invested in securing massive donations to fund what she described as ego-driven projects. In her words, “I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people. What MAGA is really serving in this administration, who they’re serving, is their big donors.”

Jopa Marjorie Taylor Greene on herännyt siihen että MAGA on täyttä humpuukia. #MAGA pic.twitter.com/ZITpui3wf3 — Leonidas (@tempusultima) February 3, 2026

The 51-year-old continued her statement and underscored how Donald Trump helps his benefactors and donors from the moment they agree to contribute billions of dollars. From granting unexpected pardons to offering other special favors, the U.S. president, she claimed, does not step back. She said, “And if they’re donating to all these things, those are the people that get the special favors, they get the government contracts, they get the pardons or somebody they love or one of their friends gets a pardon.”

For those who question whether Greene’s criticism of Trump stems from a lack of support for her personally, she suggested that is not the case. She remarked that Trump’s alleged favoritism is not restricted to those within his inner circle. She explained, “People always think, ‘Oh, it’s his staff.’ They want to blame everyone around him. There may be a point where people have to come to grips with this is Donald Trump.”

Continuing her remarks, Marjorie Taylor Greene then directed her criticism toward Fox News. She alleged that the network, where she has appeared several times, is responsible for misleading Americans. The U.S. representative claimed the channel caters to a specific segment of its audience, baby boomers, whom she accused of being fed misleading political narratives.

Don’t be fooled by Marjorie Taylor Greene turning on Trump. She is still a pro-Russian traitor and a conspiracy theorist. She isn’t finding a conscience, she is just fighting for control of the grift. Do not rehabilitate these horrible people. They deserve zero support pic.twitter.com/eTQW0Ri5WZ — Joni Askola (@joni_askola) February 3, 2026

In her words, “They’re spoon-fed the propaganda on TV. And so I don’t know how the political-industrial complex is going to continue to brainwash Americans ’cuz we’re just not brainwashed anymore.”

For those unfamiliar, Greene’s disappointment with the GOP began in November 2025, when she publicly announced her resignation. She openly criticized the Trump administration over what she described as unfair treatment, particularly from the president himself.

She detailed her frustration in a lengthy post on X. An excerpt read, “I have too much self-respect and dignity, love my family way too much, and do not want my sweet district to have to endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me by the President we all fought for, only to fight and win my election while Republicans will likely lose the midterms.”

Thereafter, she fell out with Donald Trump after approving the release of several classified Epstein files. She later revealed the backlash she faced following the decision.

In response, Trump struck a harsh tone toward Greene. He said, “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene. I don’t think her life is in danger. I don’t think. Frankly, I don’t think anybody cares about her.”