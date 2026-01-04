Marjorie Taylor Greene Questions Trump’s Reasoning Behind Maduro’s Capture — “Clear Move for Control Over Venezuelan Oil”

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who went from being one of the most loyal Trump allies to one of his harshest critics, has questioned the President’s reasoning behind the US’ late night strike on Venezuela and the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

The 51-year-old took to X to share that while she supports efforts to stop narcoterrorists and drug traffickers from infiltrating America, she felt Trump’s move to attack Venezuela and capture Maduro had more to do with the President aiming to control oil reserves and less with drug cartels.

“I’ve served on the Homeland Security Committee for the past three years. I’m 100% for strong safe secure borders and stopping narco terrorists and cartels from trafficking deadly drugs and human trafficking into America,” MTG wrote.

“Fentanyl is responsible for over 70% of U.S. drug overdose deaths and fentanyl comes from Mexican cartels made with chemical precursors from China and trafficked across the U.S. Mexico border,” she noted.

“Mexican cartels are primarily and overwhelmingly responsible for killing Americans with deadly drugs,” the Rep stated.

“If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” she questioned.

Greene then shed light into Trump’s pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, who was convicted for allegedly smuggling 400 tons of cocaine into the US and sentenced to 45 years in prison during Biden’s term.

“And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? Ironically cocaine is the same drug that Venezuela primarily traffics into the U.S.,” MTG noted.

At the time of Hernandez’s pardoning, Trump justified his move by saying the former was treated “very unfairly.” Greene went on to condemn Maduro’s removal by claiming that the US President planned the attack on Venezuela to take hold of the nation’s vast oil resources.

“The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran,” she wrote.

“And of course why is it ok for America to militarily invade, bomb, and arrest a foreign leader but Russia is evil for invading Ukraine and China is bad for aggression against Taiwan? Is it only ok if we do it? (I’m not endorsing Russia or China)” the Rep asked.

Greene went on to argue that widespread public anger among Americans stems from regime-change efforts, funding for foreign wars, and the continued use of American tax dollars to support foreign governments and causes, both abroad and domestically, while Americans struggle with rising costs of living, housing, and healthcare and increasingly learn of scams and fraud involving their tax money.

She claimed that this frustration is especially pronounced among younger generations, asserting that while Baby Boomers and some members of Generation X continue to support what she called “neocon wars” and messaging, much of Generation X and the majority of younger Americans see through it and strongly oppose it.

“Americans disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going,” MTG stated.

“This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong,” she added.

Greene further suggested that once Baby Boomers lose electoral influence and political power, future elections will be shaped by candidates who emphasize American economic populism and campaign on promises of prosperity focused primarily on Americans.

“As of right now, neither party is offering the solution,” MTG concluded.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has already announced that the US will temporarily “run” Venezuela until a “safe, proper, and judicious transition.”

He also confirmed that US companies will “spend billions of dollars to fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country.”