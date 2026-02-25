Trump Gives Warm Welcome to US Men’s Hockey Team During State of the Union Address — Vows to Honor Women’s Group ‘Soon’

Donald Trump’s State of the Union address featured a number of disruptions that distracted the viewers from paying attention to the central topic.

However, welcoming the Olympic gold-winning US Men’s hockey team at the Capitol Building was widely accepted and received bipartisan applause.

During the live broadcast of Trump’s State of the Union (via YouTube), the President discussed how he had ended some of America’s greatest problems.

He emphasised that under his administration, the country can’t stop winning. Trump joked, “In fact, we’re winning so much that we really don’t know what to do about it,” and some people are pleading with him to stop winning so much.

The Republicans laughed as Trump continued that they would keep winning. To prove his point, he introduced the US Men’s Hockey team, highlighting the pride of winning Olympic gold.

The athletes made their way to the balcony, flaunting their medals and greeting the audience, as they received a standing ovation.

ABSOLUTELY AMAZING MOMENT. President Trump welcomes the USA hockey team to the State of the Union. America is the greatest country in the world. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OaOU5Km1Vk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 25, 2026

Their appearance prompted the chants of USA. The entire House of Representatives was elated about their 2-1 victory over Canada. While the athletes raised their fists and smiled, Trump took a quick jab at the Democrats, who did not give Team USA a standing ovation.

He then announced that the American women’s team will soon be honored at the White House. Trump once again congratulated them and revealed he was amazed by Connor Hellebuyck’s performance, and gave him a thumbs-up. The President said that his 41 saves set an Olympic record and will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The presence of the Men’s USA Hockey team reignited the controversy involving Kash Patel, the FBI Director, who was involved in the post-game locker-room celebrations.

According to NPR, an FBI spokesperson defended him, stating that Patel’s trip was primarily for professional reasons, and the personal expenses would be reimbursed.

“His office insisted this was strictly a business trip” – BS. That is not what happened. You tried to claim Kash only went to Italy for hockey. I responded 2/19 outlining the meetings we had scheduled and said any other personal expenses would be reimbursed. Here’s the email. https://t.co/zgiK9wAMxd pic.twitter.com/5t8JXk70u5 — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) February 23, 2026

The FBI Director tried to defend his actions, stating he felt humbled when his friend at Team USA invited him to their celebration. However, netizens were not satisfied with his statement, filling the comment section with criticism of his actions.

User @krassenstein wrote, “Will you refund the taxpayers for your luxury trip?” Another user, @MeidasTouch, asked, “Why did your team continuously lie about your trip?” and shared the screenshots of his team’s comments.

User @franklinleonard wrote, “You can party with hockey players all you want when you’re no longer the Director of the FBI. Just do your job while you have it.”

Lastly, user @kingsurchman101 wrote, “If Biden’s FBI Director had done this, impeachment talk would already be trending. But when it’s their camp, it’s crickets.”

The anger keeps rising as netizens are upset at the Trump administration and law enforcement departments. After all, not a single arrest has been made since the release of the Epstein files.