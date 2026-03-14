Trump Gifts $145 Shoes to Aides, Insider Says Staff Are ‘Afraid Not to Wear Them’

Michael Jackson and Donald Trump have one thing in common: their shared obsession with the Chicago-based men’s shoe brand Florsheim. However, the president’s particular passion for the shoes has reportedly become a problem for his inner circle.

Donald Trump has reportedly been handing out his favorite brand of affordable dress shoes to all his allies, while many feel “afraid” not to wear them in his presence. This crisis was first reported by The Wall Street Journal on Monday.

According to the outlet, the 79-year-old Republican has been distributing Florsheim leather oxfords to his top officials, aides, allies, and visiting VIPs. While most recipients have made sure to wear them around Trump, some are reportedly reluctant.

One insider told the WSJ, “All the boys have them,” while another added, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.” According to The Independent, the alleged hesitation seems to be because of the price of the shoes.

NEWS — Trump coercing staff to wear the same black pair of shoes that he wears. “Everybody’s afraid not to wear them,” a staffer said, as some reportedly ditch their own footwear to comply with Trump’s wishes. We’re officially in the dumbest timeline. pic.twitter.com/qwxUOtMlyv — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) March 10, 2026

Given how the price stands at around $145, or even as low as $59.90 on clearance, the shoes aren’t exactly considered haute couture. Therefore, it is assumed that people are feeling rather reluctant to wear them.

So far, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Communications Director Steven Cheung, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy have received and worn the Florsheim shoes.

Even the South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Tucker Carlson, and Fox News host Sean Hannity have received Trump’s shoes. WSJ also added the White House’s confirmation on how Donald Trump pays for the shoes himself.

Traditionally, the shoes are American-made leather Oxfords from the classic brand Florsheim, a heritage company that was established in 1892. However, the shoes became widely popular in the 1960s, with the brand then opening stores in shopping malls in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time people have gotten a hint of Trump’s interest in footwear. JD Vance told WSJ, Trump declared during one meeting in the Oval Office last December, “Marco, JD, you guys have s—y shoes,”

Rubio sporting OVERSIZED shoes gifted by Trump around the White House — Daily Mail, citing 47’s interview with NYT After Trump STOPPED ‘really important meeting’ to criticize ‘shi*ty’ footwear and ordered Rubio and Vance several pairs each Power move or a proper man’s gift? pic.twitter.com/x2wUdGiZgC — RT (@RT_com) January 13, 2026

According to Vance, the President then produced a Florsheim catalogue and asked everyone for their size. While Rubio said 11.5, Vance said 13, and a third politician in the room said seven. “The president kind of leans back in his chair and says, ‘You know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size,'” Vance added.

As per The Guardian, this craze for Florsheim reportedly began after Donald Trump spent the previous year looking for comfortable footwear to wear through long days in office. After settling on Florsheims, he began ordering pairs for others as well.