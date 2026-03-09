In Washington’s power circles, influence is often signaled in subtle ways — but among allies of President Donald Trump, one fashion accessory is suddenly drawing outsized attention. According to reports, a specific pair of $145 leather loafers made by Florsheim has become what insiders are calling one of the “hottest and most exclusive” status symbols among those seeking to show their loyalty to Trump and gain favor within his orbit.

The shoes themselves are not flashy. They are classic, understated leather loafers produced by the long-established American footwear brand Florsheim. But their popularity among Trump allies has little to do with fashion and everything to do with signaling allegiance to the president.

Forget MAGA hats. The president is guessing shoe sizes and handing out dress shoes to friends and advisers. https://t.co/o7e17Iq0fm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 9, 2026

The footwear has reportedly been gifted by Trump to a number of high-profile figures within his political and media circle. Recipients are said to include Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, along with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung. Several prominent Trump allies outside the administration also reportedly received the shoes, including Fox News host Sean Hannity, former Fox personality Tucker Carlson, Senator Lindsey Graham, and White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair.

People familiar with the unusual ritual say Trump often guesses a person’s shoe size while speaking with them face-to-face. Afterward, an aide reportedly places an order for the loafers — which the White House says Trump pays for personally — and about a week later the recipient receives a brown Florsheim shoe box signed by the president, sometimes accompanied by a short handwritten note.

The American shoe brand itself is known for producing relatively affordable dress footwear compared to many luxury brands. Most of its classic loafers and oxfords retail for around $145, though some discounted styles can sell for as little as $50.

Florsheim has deep historical roots in the United States. The company was founded in Chicago in 1892 by German immigrant Sigmund Florsheim and his son Milton. Over the decades, the brand became well known for its durable and stylish dress shoes, even supplying footwear for American soldiers during both World War I and World War II.

The shoes have also been worn by a number of prominent figures over the years. President Harry Truman was known to wear Florsheim shoes, and pop icon Michael Jackson famously performed his moonwalk in a pair of the brand’s loafers.

Thomas Florsheim Jr., a fifth-generation member of the founding family, said he was unaware that the president had been ordering the footwear for allies when contacted by phone. He declined to comment on Trump’s apparent fondness for the brand.

According to a Daily Mail report, Trump developed an appreciation for the shoes late last year while searching for footwear that would remain comfortable during long workdays. Not long after discovering the brand, he reportedly began gifting pairs to people within his political circle.

“Did you get the shoes?” Trump has been known to ask members of his cabinet during meetings, according to people familiar with the exchanges.

Vice President JD Vance later recounted the moment the unusual shoe tradition began during an event honoring Kennedy Center award recipient Sylvester Stallone. Vance said Trump looked across the Resolute Desk at the footwear worn by him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio before bluntly telling them, “Marco, JD, you guys have s****y shoes.”

According to the vice president, Trump then pulled out a catalog and began asking for their shoe sizes. Vance said he told the president he wears a size 13, Rubio said he wears an 11.5, and a third unnamed politician present said he wore a size 6. “The President kind of leans back in his chair and says, ‘You know you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size,’” Vance recalled during the December remarks.

Observers say the loafers have increasingly been spotted at political events, gatherings, and meetings attended by Trump allies. In those settings, wearing the shoes is seen as a quiet but unmistakable nod to the president’s influence and the culture surrounding his movement.

In Trump’s orbit, the meaning attached to the Florsheim loafers appears to go beyond simple fashion. For supporters and insiders, the shoes have become a kind of insider’s signal — a way to demonstrate allegiance while also showing that the wearer understands the culture and symbolism that surround Trump’s political movement.

That dynamic has only fueled the loafers’ growing reputation as a coveted item among the president’s allies. Even though the footwear itself is simple and traditional, the buzz around it highlights how political loyalty and symbolism often manifest in unexpected ways.