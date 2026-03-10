News

Donald Trump Is Obsessively Gifting $145 Dress Shoes to White House Aides: ‘Everybody’s Afraid Not To Wear Them’

Published on: March 10, 2026 at 4:03 PM ET

The president is handing out Florsheim leather oxfords to officials of his administration.

Donald Trump-dress shoes
Donald Trump. (Image Credits: Gage Skidmore/ Flickr)

President Donald Trump is reportedly giving away $145 dress shoes to aides and officials. According to The Wall Street Journal, the president is handing out Florsheim leather oxfords that he’s obsessed with. The brand is based in Wisconsin, and Trump has called the shoes “incredible.”

However, those who are receiving this thoughtful gift from the president do not necessarily feel the same. Many lawmakers and White House officials now feel forced to wear them in his presence. One insider revealed, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.” Another said, “All the boys have them.”

Trump is so obsessed with these shoes that he reportedly asks officials whether they have received them. Sometimes, the president signs the shoe packages himself. In addition, he changes topics to brag about the shoes, expecting praise for them from others as well. It is being reported that Trump often digresses and starts talking about the “incredible” shoes during meetings.

Apart from baseball hats with the famous Make America Great Again (MAGA) slogan, these dress shoes seem to be the president’s new favorite as he constantly praises the Wisconsin-based shoemaker. According to Vice President JD Vance, Trump had a catalogue of these shoes and asked everyone their shoe sizes.

Vance also mentioned that Trump had said, “You know, you can tell a lot about a man by his shoe size.” Reportedly, Trump even tried to guess the shoe sizes of people in front of them. In one meeting, he praised the shoes and said, “Marco, JD, you guys have [expletive] shoes.”

Meanwhile, the shoes are on the affordable side, sometimes costing $59.9 on clearance sale, making it a rather cheap gift for officials who are used to wearing designer shoes. A cabinet secretary remarked that he had to wear Florsheim shoes instead of his Louis Vuitton ones.

Some of the officials who have received this gift include Vance, Marco Rubio, Howard Lutnick, Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy and Steven Cheung.

Trump might be obsessed with these affordable shoes, but the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Thomas Florsheim Jr., had no idea about this and has not commented on the same.

