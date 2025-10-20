Celebrity

Trump Family’s Style Disasters in 2025 That Broke the Internet (and Not in a Good Way)

Published on: October 20, 2025 at 11:49 PM ET

Melania and Donald Trump had back-to-back misses with their outfits.

Melania Trump at Donald Trump
Melania Trump at Donald Trump pictured in the UK. (Image Source: Instagram | melaniatrumpworld)

Melania and Donald Trump have managed to stay in the headlines for their outfit choices, most of which have been trolled or have received flak online. Let’s take a look at their worst sartorial choices this year.

The One With Melania’s Big Hat

The year began with the First Lady’s sartorial choice oopsie. Melania Trump’s outfit at the Inauguration Day eclipsed everything else. She was spotted at the St. Johns Church with Donald Trump ahead of the Inauguration ceremony. Her go-to outfit for the occasion was a double-breasted navy coat and skirt. She accentuated her look with a big hat by Eric Javits. The outfit had the Internet buzzing with memes and comments for a very long time. “Why is she dressed like Michael Jackson,” a user on X asked. Another user wrote jokingly, “I don’t remember Jackson in a skirt and high heels?”

And It Was All Yellow for Melania Trump

Once considered a fashion icon, First Lady Melania Trump’s fashion trajectory has been descending. Case in point – her showing up at the State Banquet in the UK earlier this year in a bright yellow odd-shoulder dress with an over-the-top beige belt. Melania Trump was trolled a great deal for the outfit she wore while meeting King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle. A section of the Internet flagged it as “informal.” Some even compared the dress to a banana and even an easter egg.

The Curious Case of Donald Trump’s Hair

Donald Trump’s blonde locks have been his signature look for the longest time. However, his hair has been undergoing drastic changes. Trump debuted gray hair during his recent appearance at the event where he awarded Charlie Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Before that came the unflattering TIME magazine cover. The picture of Trump was taken from a low angle, which made the bald spots visible. Trump complained about the unflattering picture accompanying the piece about him, in his Truth Social post, writing, “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

Adding to the streak of Trump’s bad hair days was the recent appearance at the Oval Office. Trump’s frizzy, unkept hair drew some weird comparisons from the Internet. From calling Trump’s hair a “bird’s nest” to “cotton candy,” the Internet had a field day.

The Trump Merch No One Asked For

Leave it to the Trumps to come up with merchandise that no one needs but everyone anyway. Donald Trump has been spotted wearing them “Trump was Right About Everything” caps on multiple occasions, which haven’t really found a fan base with the Internet.

Turns out Donald Trump isn’t the only one with merch that was trolled. His granddaughter Kai, recently launched an eponymous brand, and during her golfing experience with Trump, she was seen dressed in crewnecks from her brand. She launched her brand at the White House and has been actively promoting it on the premises, selling each piece at a whopping 130$, which received major flak from the Internet.

“Overdressed and Tone-deaf” Dinner Date Outfit

Donald Trump and Melania decided to dine with Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance’s residence in October this year. After JD Vance posted a picture from the double dinner, the users on X, slammed Melania’s outfit choices. She wore a black dress. “Who gets that dressed up to go to someone’s house for dinner,” a user wrote. “Whoever does both of your makeup, tell them to do a better job,” another one added. “Melania being extra for date night with the POTUS,” wrote another one. Also, since the dinner date happened amid the government shutdown and mass layoffs, a section of the Internet slammed both couples for being “tone-deaf.”

The Birthday OOTD That Had The Internet Talking

Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump’s son and businessman Eric Trump, has quite a bit of reputation as a fitness enthusiast but fashion icon is definitely not her middle name. During her birthday party this year, Lara Trump decided to opt for a leather skirt a matching black top.

