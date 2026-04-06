Trump Erupts After Supreme Court Challenges Birthright Citizenship Push

Donald Trump appeared angry after the Supreme Court challenged his stance on birthright citizenship. Trump, 79, launched a sharp attack on the nation’s highest court. In a post, Trump criticized the justices for ignoring media commentary on the issue.

The president wrote:

“It’s too bad that the Supreme Court can’t watch and study the Mark Levin Show tonight on the Birthright Citizenship Scam. If they saw it, they would never allow that money-making hoax to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY.”

According to The Mirror US, Trump’s remarks came after he attended oral arguments in the case on April 2, 2026. He sat in the courtroom as the justices heard arguments over whether children born in the United States should continue to receive automatic citizenship.

Actually this is what he posted in the middle of night. Wants the Supreme Court take advice from Mark Levin? Who’s in charge of watching him at night? pic.twitter.com/UYuRsxwi72 — Penny☔ (@Penny9569) April 6, 2026

The hearing reportedly lasted about two hours, with Trump sitting in a packed courtroom — an unusual move for a sitting president. Attorney General Pam Bondi, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and actor Robert De Niro were also present as guests invited by the court.

After returning to power for his second term, Trump signed a series of executive orders, including measures related to gender and immigration policies.

He also signed an order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship to people born in the United States under specific conditions. However, the move has faced significant legal challenges and criticism, as opponents argue it contradicts the 14th Amendment and more than a century of federal court precedent affirming that anyone born in the U.S. is automatically a citizen.

The 14th Amendment states, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof are citizens of the United States and of the state wherein they reside.”

According to The Daily Beast, if the order is upheld, many people in the United States — including children of undocumented immigrants or legal residents without permanent status — could be denied federal documents such as passports confirming their citizenship.

Trump Urges Court to End Birthright Citizenship https://t.co/toBXHHXjqr — ConservativeLibrarian (@ConserLibrarian) April 6, 2026

During the arguments, where cameras and electronic devices are not permitted, Trump remained in the courtroom while Solicitor General D. John Sauer, representing the administration, presented his case before the justices, followed by attorney Cecilia Wang, who argued in defense of broader birthright citizenship protections.

After the session ended, Trump took to Truth Social, writing that the United States was “the only country in the world” that allows birthright citizenship, using explicit language in the post.

However, despite Trump’s claim, birthright citizenship exists in dozens of countries, including neighbors such as Mexico and Canada.

Trump’s social media posts followed another earlier, more controversial message the same day, in which he used explicit language while addressing tensions with Iran under Operation Epic Fury, which had entered its 38th day as of April 6, 2026.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Strait or face serious consequences — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote.

Guys 80 Years old , Spoiled Brat nobody ever said no to him his whole life , If you don’t do what he wants he attacks you like a Dictator, Very unpredictable dangerous man. Putin and Trump the worst double act the world could of hoped for — TOTAL FOOTBALL (@musk_hello) April 5, 2026

The comments drew reactions from some allies, including Marjorie Taylor Greene. She described the behavior as “madness” and said those in the administration who identify as Christian should “beg forgiveness from God.”

Meanwhile, the birthright citizenship case, reportedly titled Trump v. Barbara, is expected to be decided in June 2026.