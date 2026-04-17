Billionaire Trump Draws Reaction After Asking ‘What Is a Corner Store?’

President Donald Trump was thrown off balance when confronted with a common American phrase during a speech to promote his no tax on tips policy recently. After appearing perplexed by the term “corner store” during the Las Vegas tax agenda promotional event, he is drawing backlash from critics.

Speaking at a Tax Week roundtable, Trump was highlighting some of the policies when he suddenly paused to question the wording in his prepared speech. He started off by stating, “The Great Big Beautiful Bill also slashed taxes on millions of American small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores—what is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term.”

Trump then clarified, “I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described [as] a corner store.” It seems as if although he knew what the speech writer was referring to, he wasn’t familiar with what they’re commonly called. The president then asked, “Who the hell wrote that, please?”

Trump: “Millions of American small businesses, including corner stores. What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term. I know what a corner store is but I’ve never heard it described– a corner store. Who the hell wrote that?” pic.twitter.com/meTSMHxdX0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2026

The exchange quickly made their rounds online, with many pointing out that Trump grew up in New York City where the phrase “corner store” is widespread. Many were questioning if he really didn’t know what a corner store was, if it was just a glitch, or if he deliberately made as if he didn’t know what the phrase meant.

Many reached out on social media platforms, penning their thoughts about Trump’s words. Their remarks were swift, with many users framing the moment as a sign of disconnect. One user wrote, “Trump is from NYC and doesn’t know what a corner store is,” pointing to his upbringing in Queens.

Another added, “A man from New York City doesn’t know what a corner store is,” echoing similar disbelief at the remark. Others went further, with one user commenting that the moment showed he was “completely out of touch with the real world.”

Some reactions focused on the contrast between Trump’s wealth and the everyday experiences he was referring to during the tax event. The president is a billionaire and his comments made them rethink how he saw the everyday working class. One commenter wrote, “He’s never had to work a day in his life, he doesn’t know how grocery shopping works.”

TRUMP: “Here is Las Vegas, many workers have reported refunds of five, six, seven, eight thousand dollars or more… it’s all from No Tax on Tips alone.” pic.twitter.com/c5NbC2WjDl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 17, 2026

Yet another poster suggested that his disconnection was deeper than that, saying it was “all about big business” rather than small, local shops. Another added bluntly, “Man of the people. Champion of the working class. President Dr. Jesus questions the existence of corner stores,” highlighting the irony critics saw in the moment.

Trump wasn’t done talking about the bill, and continued by stating that middle-class and poorer people don’t think about tax deductions. “So when rich people do something, they always look for deductions, right? It’s always deductions. They have deductions and everything,” Trump remarked, before adding, “And middle class and middle-income people, poorer people, they don’t get — they don’t think in terms of deductions.”

He drew even more scrutiny—and backlash— with the remarks on tax, particularly because he was speaking at an event focused on economic policy for working Americans. While reactions varied, the corner store clip quickly made its rounds as many wondered how a president could relate to his constituents on an everyday level.