Trump Describes North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as 'Martin Luther King on Steroids'

Former President Donald Trump, famous for his colorful rhetoric and controversial statements, once again ignited a firestorm with his recent remarks comparing North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to the iconic civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. Trump, during a rally in North Carolina, described Robinson as 'Martin Luther King on steroids,' even crossing the line and saying he believed Robinson to be 'better' than Dr. King.

Trump describes NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson as "Martin Luther King on steroids" and "better than Martin Luther King" pic.twitter.com/pu9uYOyJJo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2024

As per Mediaite, Trump exclaimed, “But, you know, I heard him coming in on the plane, I was listening, and I said to the people in the plane, ‘Watch this, this is Martin Luther King on steroids.’ Okay? Now, I told that, I told that to Mark. I said, ‘I think you’re better than Martin Luther King. I think you are Martin Luther King times two.’ And he looked at me and I wasn’t sure, was he angry, because that’s a terrible thing to say? Or was he complimented? I have never figured it out. But I’m telling you, he’s more than — right? When I said that to you, you looked like, I don’t know if I like that comment. You should like it because you are outstanding and you’re going to be the next governor. So that’s going to be very cool.” Such a comparison, however, is not only dubious but also disrespectful to the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and underscores the intricacy surrounding Robinson’s political persona.

FULL SPEECH : Donald Trump in Greensboro , North Carolina pic.twitter.com/ZhAqeLlOWn — Wkbar57 (@kbar57) March 3, 2024

However, Trump’s endorsement and likening of Robinson to Martin Luther King Jr. ignore the prominent differences between the two figures. While Dr. King sacrificed his life in the pursuit of civil rights and social justice through nonviolent means, Robinson’s controversial history and divisive rhetoric paint a different picture. Despite his endorsements from Trump and his vocal support within the Republican Party, Robinson has often grabbed attention with his incendiary remarks. Robinson’s past comments on several issues, including homosexuality, religion, and victims of sexual abuse, have drawn widespread condemnation, according to The Guardian.

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson rallies the crowd to support Donald Trump for president:



“We are in a dangerous situation. Never before has America been in peril like she is right now. But never before has America had an answer like we have right now in Donald J. Trump.” pic.twitter.com/dZo8LvQtIL — TheShop.Eth (@TheShopEth) March 2, 2024

Previously, he said, “Let me be clear: I will fight for and protect the rights of all citizens, including those in the LGBTQ community, to express themselves however they want. That is their right as Americans, and I don’t think the government has any role in telling them otherwise. However, the idea that our children should be taught about concepts of transgenderism and be exposed to sexually explicit materials in the classrooms is abhorrent. There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”

As per NBC, Trump’s comparison of Robinson to Martin Luther King Jr. not only belittles the profound impact of his legacy but also overlooks the controversies surrounding Robinson’s political persona. Karoline Leavitt, spokesperson for Trump's campaign, asserted, “The mainstream media’s attacks on African Americans who support President Trump is old and exhausting, but we expect them to increase as polling proves more and more Black Americans are choosing to support Trump over Biden.”