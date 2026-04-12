Trump Deploys ‘God Squad’ to Wipe Out Rare Species That Survived for 3 Million Years

President Donald Trump has reportedly deployed the ‘God Squad’ to wipe out the surviving 51 Rice’s whales. The purpose is to ensure a steady flow of oil and energy production. The move could override protections under the Endangered Species Act.

According to reports by CNN, the Trump administration has claimed that Rice’s whales are a “national security threat.” They claimed that because these gentle giants were allegedly interfering with efforts to acquire oil and energy in the Gulf of Mexico, they needed to be removed.

🚨 TRUMP JUST ASKED THE “GOD SQUAD” TO OVERRIDE WHALE PROTECTIONS FOR GULF DRILLING The Trump administration convened the Endangered Species Committee to try to override species protections for oil and gas activity in the Gulf of Mexico. One species at risk is the Rice’s whale,… pic.twitter.com/9lpayXuvAK — NewsForce (@Newsforce) April 2, 2026

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth recently explained the deployment of this squad during a press conference. These whales are extremely rare and are only found in the Gulf of Mexico.

This area is also where the Trump administration is conducting activities to extract oil and energy. In reference to this, Hegseth highlighted various environmental protection groups that are advocating against conducting drilling and mining activities in the ocean.

He mentioned that the legal battles between these organizations and the government were a major constraint on the energy industry. According to Hegseth’s remarks, these legal impasses stop energy companies from investing in energy production necessary for the country’s needs.

Only 50 of these whales are left in existence. Trump’s ‘God Squad’ just chose oil drilling over protecting them https://t.co/N92hvOBuJP — Dion Harper (@saveearth1928) April 5, 2026

Hegseth said, “When development in the Gulf is chilled, we are prevented from producing the energy we need as a country.” The Defense Secretary also cited the ongoing conflict with Iran, especially the situation with the Strait of Hormuz.

He pointed out that halting efforts to extract oil was “beneficial to the USA’s adversaries.” The Trump administration representative also suggested that the country shouldn’t allow its “own rules” to become an obstacle and an advantage to adversarial countries.

Lastly, Hegseth explained why the God Squad is now pushing for an exemption. He justified it, saying, “For these reasons, exemption from the Endangered Species Act in the Gulf is not just a good idea…” He added, “It is a critical matter of national security.”

One of the world’s rarest whales lives in only one place: the Gulf of Mexico, where the Trump administration wants to expand oil and gas drilling that scientists fear could push the giant mammal to extinction.https://t.co/YkhvlNApVO — PBS News (@NewsHour) April 6, 2026

The God Squad reportedly plans to wipe out the rarely seen marine mammal altogether. But who are they? This squad consists of six high-ranking federal officials who are part of the Endangered Species Committee.

This committee grants exemptions for both land and marine species, depending on the situation. If they allow the exemption, one of the rarest and most endangered whale species could go extinct.

The Rice’s whale is said to be as big as a school bus, but it hardly ever appears on the surface. This species has reportedly survived for over 3 million years. Because they’re exceptionally rare and difficult to spot, little is known about them.

Meet the Rice’s Whale – A ‘new’ species discovered in 2021 and already one of the most endangered in the world.

As of 2026, the numbers are extremely low, often reported as few as 33, with less than 16 mature individuals, leaving the species at high risk of extinction.🐋🩵 pic.twitter.com/eFpHGxQSdi — Oceaiii🐋🐬 (@oceaiii) April 3, 2026

Trump’s deployment of the God Squad could even thwart scientific efforts to study and know the unknown about them. Moreover, it could also create an imbalance in the ecological system of the ocean.

The MAGA leader’s recent action that could endanger an entire species has sparked backlash from many environmental groups and conservationists. Many are reportedly threatening to sue the Trump administration for the same.

Will the reported environmentalist protests be enough to sway Trump’s mind against wiping out an entire species, or will we have to bid a painful goodbye to these gentle giants who’ve been here longer than we have?