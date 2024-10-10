Trump Calls Himself 'Basically a Truthful Person,' Podcast Host Can't Stop Laughing Mid-Interview

Host Andrew Schulz couldn't contain his amusement when former President Donald Trump described himself as 'basically a truthful person' in a recent 90-minute interview on the Flagrant podcast released on Wednesday. Trump has always been known for making controversial statements and for going head-to-head with fact-checkers all the time, and on his most recent podcast appearance, Trump made this claim while talking about what he felt were lies being spread by Vice President Kamala Harris. "I have a hard time doing it to them, because ... I'm basically a truthful person, but..." Trump began, only to be interrupted by Schulz's hearty laughter.

Trump says, “I’m basically a truthful person”, host bursts out laughing in his face. (Video: Andrew Schulz Flagrant podcast) pic.twitter.com/f9EmzQjfal — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) October 9, 2024

This exchange quickly gained traction on social media. Many users pointed out the irony of Trump's self-assessment. @JenFlau said, "Real Donald Trump Seriously, what the actual f-ck man? Almost every word that spews forth from your mouth is a lie. The fact that you can say that with a straight face is actually comical. Your own VP admitted that you knowingly lie! The world is laughing at you."

that trump interview on flagrant is damn funny 😭😭 “I’m basically a truthful person.” 😭😭😭 — MUSA (@musareeds) October 10, 2024

@jascatz added, "I wish this were satire. Instead, it’s unf-cking believable. How is this dude even a contender for America’s top job?" @Prasad1Suruj said sarcastically, "Yep, he's basically a truthful person. What an idiot; he just admitted he is not trustworthy."

The comedian's reaction was immediate and uncontrollable. Schulz doubled over, chuckling, and managed to ask, "What does that mean?" between fits of laughter. Trump continued his criticism of Harris, stating, "No but frankly, she's given me so much ammunition, I don't really have to."

He needs to stay away from comedic podcasters. He doesn’t even realize he’s being mocked… — WarriorWife (@LucyHope59) October 10, 2024

The reason the host likely laughed was because Trump's history with the truth hadn’t been the best throughout his political career. Trump's statements got called out a lot by fact-checkers during his four years in the White House. The Washington Post also did a deep dive and figured out that he made over 30,000 false or misleading claims while he was president. What stood out even more was how these inaccuracies just kept getting worse over time.

@realDonaldTrump Seriously, what the actual fuck man? Almost every word that spews forth from your mouth is a lie. The fact that you can say that with a straight face is actually comical. Your own VP admitted that you knowingly lie! The world is laughing at you. 😂 https://t.co/osU3VfOdUx — 💜JenJenOBRN 👣🤱🌊 (@JenFlau) October 10, 2024

However, besides this, the podcast also covered various topics. It included Trump's thoughts on assassination attempts and his approach to raising children. On the subject of public appearances following security threats, Trump adopted a philosophical stance: "I have an attitude — it's interesting. It's sort of; it is what it is. Does that make any sense to you guys? You do what you have to do." Trump talked about how he raised his kids and kept them motivated even though they grew up with a lot of wealth. "I've seen a lot of wealthy families where the kids are, mostly don't work out too well," he said, contrasting this with his own father's pride in his success.

Trump: “It’s a shame because he (Pence) and I had a very good relationship.”



“He couldn't cross the line of doing what was right, in my opinion.”



“We had a very good relationship for 99.9% of the things. I think he's a good man.”



“We have to have honest elections in our… pic.twitter.com/GaO0uJDDm4 — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) October 9, 2024

The former president also touched on his relationship with former Vice President Mike Pence, describing it as a 'shame' and expressing disappointment in Pence's actions following the 2020 election. "I think he's a good man. I think he's unfortunately... I wish he would have had the stamina, maybe, the courage, maybe both, to go further," Trump remarked, as per The Wrap.