Trump Calls for Removal of Female Fox News Host, Labels Her a ‘Real Loser’

President Donald Trump’s feud with the media has persisted since the start of his first presidential term, involving lawsuits and public criticism. More than a decade later, these tensions remain amid a deeply polarized political climate.

On Monday, the 79- year-old posted a fiery message on Truth Social, addressing two popular Fox News hosts and calling for the removal of one host from the show. He criticized Fox News Sunday anchor Shannon Bream and The Five co-host Jessica Tarlov for their presentation of key political issues during interviews.

He later slammed Shannon Bream over her recent interview with Democratic Congressman Jake Auchincloss, accusing her of failing to challenge what he described as “Democrat propaganda.”

According to NewsBreak, Trump also objected to the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act, also referred to as the SAVE America Act. He claimed that calling it the SAVE Act instead of the SAVE America Act “made a big difference” and misled ordinary Americans.

Despite Trump’s disapproval, The Daily Beast reported that The Five has remained the most-watched show on cable news for 18 consecutive quarters, drawing around 4 million viewers.

What is the SAVE America Act that mandates voter ID? https://t.co/sk68XOhYG5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 12, 2026

The SAVE Act would require people to provide a legitimate photo ID and proof of citizenship to vote. Those who have changed their names would need to submit additional documents to verify their identities. While Democrats claim that the act disenfranchises long-term voters, Republicans argue that the process would reduce and eventually eliminate voter fraud.

According to the BBC, although the House of Representatives has passed the SAVE Act, the latest version with Trump’s requested amendments has not yet passed the Senate. Consequently, in the same Truth Social post, Trump also called for the removal of longtime critic and Fox News host Jessica Tarlov from The Five.

“For Fox executives only, take Jessica Tarlov off the air. She is, from her voice to her lies, and everything else about her, one of the worst ‘personalities’ on television, a real loser! People cannot stand watching her,” he wrote.

Tell Shannon Bream of FoxNews that it’s not the Save Act, it’s the Save America Act, a big difference! Also, when she insists on having lightweight Democrat Congressmen, such as Jake Auchincloss, on her not very hard hitting show, she should correct them when they spew out… pic.twitter.com/4vbePUPnEv — 제리올스 (@_blue25a11) April 7, 2026

Jessica Tarlov has been with Fox News since 2014 and has appeared as a guest on programs including Kennedy, Watters World, Fox & Friends and others.

These remarks followed Trump’s recent phone interview on The Five, during which Tarlov was absent. He stated he was “not a fan” of the host and accused her of citing inaccurate polling figures, though he added he was “sure she’s a lovely person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Galloway (@profgalloway)

Trump has also publicly criticized both hosts. In 2024, he accused Shannon Bream of conducting an “anti-MAGA” interview and questioned her journalistic ethics.

Other instances include an April 1 exchange with NewsNation reporter Libbey Dean, who asked Donald Trump about Iran. He responded, “You’re a fresh person… we’ve had a lot of problems with you.”

In March, Donald Trump was questioned about reports that the U.S. might deploy around 5,000 troops to Iran under Operation Epic Fury. The reporter asked, “Can you explain why you’re sending 5,000 marines and sailors?” Trump responded, “You’re an obnoxious person.”

Trump did not allow the reporter to finish and instead turned to another male reporter, saying, “Go on, what were you saying?”

In November 2025, Trump had lashed out at a female reporter, calling her a “stupid person,” after she questioned him about the suspect involved in the Washington, D.C. shootings.