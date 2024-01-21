Trump Bizarrely Claims He 'Can't Lose' Until Biden Cheats Due to Trump Yard Signs 'Everywhere'

Republican front-runner Donald Trump is bizarrely claiming he will certainly win the 2024 elections unless the incumbent President Joe Biden engages in some kind of voter fraud, repeating his unfounded claims about the stolen election of 2020.

Trump Claims Trump Yard Signs Around Mar-a-Lago Mean He Can't Lose Unless Biden Cheats In Fringe TV Interview https://t.co/dgHUuyaA3n via @mediaite pic.twitter.com/XJ9OVpZ6Ga — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) January 9, 2024

Trump made an appearance on January 8 on the revived Lou Dobbs Tonight program on LindellTV, created by Mike Lindell, a longtime ally of Trump and CEO of MyPillow, per Mediaite. In the interview, Trump reasserted his unsubstantiated claims of the 2020 election being rigged, saying unequivocally, "We had a rigged election. 100% rigged."

But aside from the lies about election interference, in a weird turn of events, Trump asserted that the sheer number of Trump 2024 yard signs in Florida is certain proof that he will win. "I'm in Florida now, and I drive to various locations and airports and places. Every house has a Trump sign on it. Trump 2024. We got all the votes we need."

“I drive to various locations and airports and places. Every house has a Trump sign on it.”



Deranged and delusional Trump says that the yard signs he sees in Florida indicate he’ll definitely win the election unless Democrats will “cheat.” pic.twitter.com/3KnENZHDfx — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 9, 2024

Alleging that there is a risk of cheating, Trump said, "The risk is what’s going to happen during the election period. Used to be election day or election night. They’d say election night. But today you don’t have that. You have 60 days, 40 days, 30 days. You have some states where they have eight days to count the vote after the election is over."

Yard signs don't vote.

I live in the very red state of North Dakota. I have not seen a single Trump 2024 yard sign or flag. — D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) January 9, 2024

Maintaining that Democrats cheat, Trump justified his electoral fraud claims, saying, "How do you have an election when you have to count the vote for, and you know, the machines are supposed to speed up the process, right? We ought to go to all paper. All paper, you know, they have now watermark paper. It’s incredible what you can do with paper. But we will all paper. Same-day voting and voter ID, a little thing like voter ID. The Democrats are violently against voter ID because it will make it very hard for them to cheat. Can you imagine somebody saying, we don’t want voter ID, you know?"

I live alone in a subdivision that is 99%trump. I have had a Biden/Harris sign in my yard. I was warned by a neighbor not to make myself a target. Many here are preparing for civil war. I took it down today 😢 — Pat Wren (@Wrensan) November 13, 2023

Notably, Trump misreported many things during the controversial interview, per HuffPost. In the same interview, Trump made false claims on petrol costs, which sparked a social media frenzy of fact-checking. The former President stated that petrol costs were skyrocketing to '5, 6, 7, and even $8 a gallon,' in sharp contrast to the national average of $3.077 per gallon provided by the American Automobile Association. An AAA press release just last week also noted that 'like holiday decorations, gas prices are coming down.' Andrew Gross, an AAA spokesperson, revealed some fluctuations are to be expected. “January is a bit of blah time of year, and gas prices are in the doldrums as well,” he said. “Barring some unexpected shock to the global oil market, gas prices will likely shuffle up and down a few cents for a while.”

