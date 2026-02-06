Trump Ally Floats Idea of Potential Third-Term Run, Eyes 2028 Face-Off With Kamala Harris

Donald Trump and his allies never stop making some of the most outrageous claims. Recently, Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie Miller, appeared to be completely out of touch with the Constitution while taking a dig at Kamala Harris.

During a recent conversation with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Katie jokingly said, “There’s nothing I’d love to see more than the President Trump-Kamala Harris rematch of 2028.”

🚨Katie Miller: “I’m here to beg Kamala Harris to run again in 2028. There’s nothing that I would like to see more than a President Trump Kamala Harris rematch.”pic.twitter.com/hvSvZUyKGh — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) February 6, 2026

The issue with this statement is that Trump officially cannot run for a third presidential election. As per the 22nd Amendment, there is a two-term limit on the presidency.

The National Constitution Center’s official website also shows, “No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice…”

Thus, it would be entirely illegal for Trump to run for a third term unless he wants to defy the Constitution. However, Katie failed to weigh in the conditions of his comeback and focused on mocking Harris’s new initiative and rebranding instead.

She proceeded to call Kamala Harris’s step to revamp her brand “meaningless,” then requested the former Vice President to run for office again.

In an attempt to seemingly Katie, Hannity said, “You want me to try and convince her?” adding, “If you want, I’ll see if she’ll take my call.”

This is not the first time Trump allies hinted about the President joining the race again. The 79-year-old himself hinted at the possibility during the White House Congressional Ball in the past.

At the time, Trump said, “We’re going to have a great three years, four years, 10 years, we’re going to make it great. Our country’s going to be strong, safe, rich, it’s going to be great. We’re going to make America great again!”

The reaction to this claim has been both good and bad. On one hand, some of his supporters on X commented things like, “THAT’S MY PRESIDENT, HE’S THE BEST.” While others bombarded this statement with comments like, “Such rotten stale thoughts.”

Trump did not even stop there. Recently, at an interview with NBC’s Tom Llamas, he showed a similar intent. When asked if he sees himself as the president in 2028, he indirectly hinted at a positive answer.

Trump on NBC doesn’t slam the door on shredding the Constitution and serving an illegal third term pic.twitter.com/iWcESH9DPW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 4, 2026

The President stressed that kind of situation, “… would be interesting.”

Whatever Trump might say, it is highly unlikely for the President to return to the Oval Office straightforwardly. However, there can be loopholes, and other methods that might just turn this dream of Trump into a reality.