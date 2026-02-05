Kamala Harris Reveals Her Next Plans With Some Major Rebranding

There is considerable online buzz going on about Kamala Harris, who is finally back with something new. Following her defeat to Donald Trump, her campaign account on X stayed dead silent for over a year, without any posts.

But on February 4, it suddenly presented a video that just showed a screen with a login option. In the video, the user uses the username “@KamalaHQ” with a bunch of wrong passwords.

The user then types “headquarters”, finally getting access. After that, the screen showcases the word tomorrow written in bold letters.

Please don’t tease us. The anticipation is almost more than we can bear. pic.twitter.com/uCwExQhHMg — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 5, 2026

This kind of cryptic messaging obviously gave way to a lot of speculation. Some hoped for a comeback, with comments like, “Please don’t tease us. The anticipation is almost more than we can bear.”

Some mocked that said comeback with clapbacks like, “won’t show up to an ice protest but will launch a second failure campaign to sell another book.”

However, her account finally revealed the secret that both her appreciators and critics were waiting for. First of all, her account changed from “@KamalaHQ” to “@headquarters_67.”

Along with the change also came a video where Harris talks about her new initiative. When asked, “…what’s going on with KamalaHQ?”, a cheerful Harris claims she has good news.

Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub. pic.twitter.com/7EQyz3DFpd — HQ (@headquarters_67) February 5, 2026

She says, “Kamala HQ is turning into Headquarters, and it’s where you can go online to get basically the latest of what’s going on, and also to meet and revisit with some of our great courageous leaders, be they elected leaders, community leaders, civic leaders, faith leaders, young leaders.”

The caption on the video stated, “ Welcome to Headquarters, the new Gen-Z led progressive content hub.”

Now this is an interesting and unexpected step, which essentially surprised everyone. The comments under her video allude to both excitement and dissatisfaction with the venture. One user commented, “Big Announcement… vs The Reality…”

Big Announcement…

vs

The Reality… pic.twitter.com/99nh4sdhot — Vic DeGrammont (@votedegrammont) February 5, 2026

While others saw this as a power move and a preparation for Harris to make a comeback to politics. One of her supporters wrote, “She is reminding us WE ARE THE MESSENGERS”, “The battle for the midterms starts with disseminating INFORMATION.”

So after a heady night of speculation and joy turns out @KamalaHQ is rebranding as @headquarters_67 She is reminding us WE ARE THE MESSENGERS The battle for the midterms starts with disseminating INFORMATION Flood the zone with truth Follow the account Let’s work together pic.twitter.com/6AyOfzRoyE — Qondi (@QondiNtini) February 5, 2026

There is a strong possibility that Kamala Harris will run for president in 2028. She rejected the idea of becoming California governor next year, clearing her path to the Oval Office.

Whatever her final decision, it is clear that she is gearing up for something major. Her supporters remain behind her, and it is likely they would welcome her return as a candidate, given her popularity.