Kamala Harris’s Quirky Video Has Fans Guessing Her Next Political Move

Former VP Kamala Harris might be planning for a major comeback, and her latest post has dropped all the hints. In fact, she has never really dismissed the idea if she is not ruling out a 2028 Presidential run. Recently, her campaign’s social media account dropped one such cryptic video on X, sparking widespread speculation.

​The teaser video began with a login screen where multiple incorrect password attempts were being made. The user finally enters the correct password, ‘headquarters,’ and the screen zooms out with the word ‘tomorrow.’ While there was no caption to describe the real intent of the post, it is now being highly debated whether the teaser was linked to a recent report. As claimed by one of the top Democrats, “Kamala hasn’t accepted she’s not running yet.”

The video also came after Harris ended her 15-city book tour across key Democratic areas. She was given a very warm reception, and the crowd gathered reflected strong public support for her name. The kind of response comes in stark contrast to her defeat in the 2024 presidential elections against Donald Trump. Her book tour incorporated cities like New Orleans, Jackson and Memphis.

For the untold, Kamala Harris had previously confirmed in June 2025 that she would not be running for the post of California governor next year. But her choice of words did leave scope for guessing that she could also aim for another run for the White House.

In fact, one of her official statements dropped a major hint when she said, “Over the past six months, I have spent time reflecting on this moment in our nation’s history and the best way for me to continue fighting for the American people and advancing the values and ideals I hold dear.” With her promise not to give up on fighting, she sparked buzz about whether to return again with more power than ever.

​After her massive defeat against Donald Trump, Kamala Harris is believed to have spent months undecided about whether to run for governor, compete for the White House again or leave politics altogether. Again, these were mere conjectures since in one of her BBC interviews, Harris underlined the possibility of her grandnieces seeing a female President in their lifetime.

​Political analysts suggest that by choosing to skip the governor’s race, Kamala Harris may have already made her major bid to maintain her national profile. She may even be building a strong network for her future presidential bid, which will be different from her last attempt that was quashed by a bruised defeat from Trump.

Her continued presence in public events and on social media has significantly gained attention from several parts of the Democratic base. Especially among Black voters, she enjoys strong support. However, an impending risk of criticism still looms over her, especially with the bitter baggage of the 2024 election defeat.

If Kamala Harris runs for president, she must apologize to the many supporters who felt she ignored them. Take apart Trump and Biden’s boomer policies. Prove the naysayers wrong. Trump lost only to return in 2025. Harris can rebound. Abandon Israel and focus on the people. https://t.co/Aiy3ONOTG8 — I’m Human 1st! Everything Else Next (@WisdomFromBri) February 3, 2026

For Harris herself, however, she has never paid any heed to the backlash coming her way. In a previous interview with MSNBC, Kamala dismissed focusing on 2028 at the moment, but also expressed relentless zeal at the same time.​

In her words, “That’s not my focus right now. That’s not my focus at all, it really isn’t. If I listened to polls, I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”