Kamala Harris Might Be Gearing Up For 2028 Presidential Run And Here Are The Signs

Kamala Harris is not leaving her political career anytime soon as she recently talked about the possibility of running for president again in 2028. Despite losing to Donald Trump in 2024, she has not given up on her dream of becoming president, and many Americans remain curious about her next moves.

While she hasn’t confirmed anything yet, she has spoken about the same while promoting her new book, 107 Days, which tells the story of her presidential campaign and includes criticisms of Joe Biden along with her other Democratic team members.

Talking about running for the President in 2028, Harris said to the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on October 25, “I am not done.” She added, “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones.” When asked if she might be on the Democratic ticket in 2028, Harris replied, “Possibly.”

Earlier in October, Harris told The Associated Press that running in the next presidential election was still a possibility. Then again, in an October 14 interview on the On with Kara Swisher podcast, she gave a vague answer again, saying, “Maybe, maybe not.”

During this interview, Harris stated that “some people have actually said that I was the most qualified candidate ever to run for president.” This claim led to some mocking, and one poll even suggested that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a better chance than her for 2028.

However, Harris has made it clear that she will not run for governor of California in 2026. In a July statement reported by NBC News, she said, “In recent months, I have given serious thought to asking the people of California for the privilege to serve as their Governor.” But after thinking deeply, she decided, “I will not run for Governor in this election.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RogueDNC (@roguednc)

It should be noted here that California Governor Gavin Newsom, a familiar face in Democratic politics, has also considered running for president in 2028. He told CBS News that he has “serious thought” about running and said, “Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise.” But he added, “And I’m not — I can’t do that,” meaning he hasn’t fully committed. Newsom said his decision will depend on the 2026 midterm elections.

Harris’s book, 107 Days, also reveals some tension between her and Newsom. She describes how Newsom responded to her request for his endorsement after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race.

Harris wrote that Newsom said, “Hiking. Will call back,” but she added, “He never did.” This suggests that a feud might be developing between them, which could make seeing both of them on the same 2028 ticket complicated or awkward for some.

Harris’ comments show she remains committed to her political career. Since releasing her book 107 Days, she has faced criticism from fellow Democrats, and it will be interesting to see how she navigates her path toward a potential 2028 presidential run.