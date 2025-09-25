“Everyone Knows This Is A Lie” – Donald Trump Demands Apology Over Kamala Harris’s Bold Claim

Kamala Harris recently commented that her battle with Donald Trump last year “ended up being the closest presidential election in the 21st century.” However, the POTUS has seemingly taken offense over her remarks and demanded an apology from the Biden-era Vice President. On Monday, Harris appeared on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show to promote her new book, 107 Days, which reveals many bombshells about her short-lived campaign last November.

Kamala Harris’s comments came as she tried to explain the “unprecedented” nature of her candidacy during the 2024 election. “The sitting vice president enters the race against a former president of the United States who’s been running for 10 years, with 107 days to go. And it ended up being the closest presidential election in the 21st Century,” the former VP mused.

“And there was so much about those 107 days that, for me, and this is really a behind-the-scenes look at those 107 days, was about seeing people who seemingly had nothing in common coming together by the thousands, with a level of optimism and, dare I say joy, about the possibilities for America. And I hope to remind people about that light that people brought to it, and to remind people that that light is still there,” she added.

However, Donald Trump seemed to disagree with the Democrat, as he branded her statement as a “lie” in his Truth Social post on Wednesday. “Kamala Harris, who is DUMB AS A ROCK, is going around and using, as a standard part of her Speech on why she lost the Election, that 2024 was the ‘closest Presidential Election in the 21st Century.’ Everyone knows this is a lie, and was covered as such by Fox News!”

Trump then pointed out the metrics of his wins in the Electoral College. He wrote, “I won the Electoral College, 312-226, a LANDSLIDE, Counties Nationwide, 2,600 to 525, a LANDSLIDE, all seven Swing States, a LANDSLIDE, and, despite the fact that California’s Fake Mail In Ballots came in at ridiculous numbers (It was RIGGED!), I still won the Popular Vote by MILLIONS!”

The POTUS continued, “Bush, as an example, won the Election by 537 Votes, and many other Elections were very close. Kamala’s ‘closest in the 21st Century’ soundbite was, like everything else in the Democrat Party, A TOTAL LIE! I expect an apology. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Although it remains unclear, based on which metric Kamala Harris made her comments, last year’s contest wasn’t the closest since 2000, according to several indicators. According to the Daily Beast, the 2024 Electoral College margin of 312-226 was the fifth smallest, among the seven elections held since 2000.

The former Vice President hasn’t yet revealed how she arrived at that conclusion, and whether she would issue an apology remains unknown.