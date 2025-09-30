Inside Kamala Harris’ Debate Prep — The Viagra Question She Almost Asked Trump

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has recently released her memoir, 107 days, in which she opens up about her 2024 campaign. The book has several behind the scenes sneak peaks. However, one of the most interesting ones perhaps is where she talked about the preparation she went under to face Donald Trump on the debate stage.

This is perhaps one of the most striking disclosures there is. Harris explained how she had to be prepared for all kinds of personal attacks. Not only she had to be ready to endure them but prepare comebacks, just in-line with Trump’s own style.

What the world saw on the campaign trail was only part of the story. My new book is a behind-the-scenes look at my experience leading the shortest presidential campaign in modern history. 107 Days is out on September 23. I can’t wait for you to read it: https://t.co/G4bkeZB4NZ pic.twitter.com/taUof0L4hs — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2025

Harris, 60, remembers how intense her debate preparations were. She and her team took refuge in the basement of Howard University in Washington, D.C., where they ran all possible scenarios. She described her advisers as akin to a “wartime consigliere.” They were determined to speculate every potential line of attack and wanted to be ready for the appropriate but biting response.

During this prep, one of her advisors warned her that Trump might go after her personal life to unsettle her. Her. She was advised that Trump might as well ask if she ever had an abortion.

“If he did, the response would be: ‘That’s none of your business and that’s not what we’re here for,'” Harris wrote.

But then, she admitted that her team also had a few darker ideas about responding in a tone similar to that of Trump. Among the suggestions was that if Trump gets up and personal, she could ask him whether he took Viagra?

Another advisor suggested she fire back with a question about whether Trump ever paid for an abortion. The idea was to counter abortion worship with an abortion question.

However, as time may have it, Harris never had to use these questions. However, abortion did come up during the debate. It never ventured into her personal life, and she didn’t have to shuffle in her arsenal or the valid response.

“In the end, he didn’t go down that track,” she wrote. “He probably knew a question like that would be exceedingly thin ice for him — and would infuriate just about every woman in America.”

The memoir has a lot more than debate prep. It offers a window into Harris’s mindset during the 107 days of her campaign. Those were definitely the most turbulent days of her career when she took over the campaign as President Joe Biden stepped aside due to concerns over his health.

In the book, Harris also admits that she even wrestled with the idea of whether she should have advised President Biden not to run in the first place.

“During all those months of growing panic, should I have told Joe to consider not running? Perhaps,” she reflected.

With these revelations, 107 Days paints a candid portrait of Harris. The picture is of a politician preparing for the most combative debate of her career, where she gets into a battle mid-fight. 107 days while she navigates questions of loyalty and ambition, and reflects on the choices that shaped one of the most consequential elections in recent American history.