HBO’s Bill Maher Accuses Kamala Harris of ‘Playing Victim’ in Memoir 107 Days

HBO host Bill Maher did not hold back from Kamala Harris for her memoir. The former Vice President came out with her memoir titled ‘107 Days.’ In the book, she talks about her 2024 Presidential campaign while making several bombshell revelations. Maher accused Harris of “playing the victim” for losing the elections.

The host slammed Harris on a recent episode of the show. Maher took a dig at the former VCP by suggesting that the memoir “should have been called ‘Everyone Sucks but Me’,” instead of 107 days.

Van Jones, who is known to be Barack Obama’s advisor, appeared on the show as a guest and was seen clapping at the comment. The Real Time host went on to allege that 107 days was a “victim’s title.”

“Yeah. Uh, and a billion and a half dollars and a built-in army of about 75 million people who’d vote for any human-adjacent life form that wasn’t Trump,” he added. Maher went on to allege that in the memoir, the VCP takes no accountability for her loss and “nothing is ever Kamala’s fault.”

He pointed out how Harris claims that Joe Biden “let her down” by not bowing out of the race sooner. “Gavin Newsom, he was asked for his endorsement, but texted, ‘hiking, will call back,’ but then never did,” he said. Maher sarcastically added how the California Governor did not ask Harris to prom.

The host seems to be referencing the expert from the book, where Kamala claimed that several Democratic leaders did not show her support. She also recalls how, when she asked Newsom if he would endorse her, he told her he was “hiking” and would get back to her. According to the memoir, the Governor never got back to her.

In the book, she also discusses how she ruled out picking Pete Buttigieg as her running mate because his being openly gay was a “risk” when it came to her presidential run. She writes how Buttigieg “would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man.”

“America itself lets Kamala down by not being ready for the running mate she really wanted, Pete Buttigieg,” the HBO host mocked Kamala’s conflict. He joked that’s the reason the former VCP got stuck with Tim Walz, whom he addresses as a “Home Depot paint salesman.”

Harris has been unusually candid about Joe Biden’s contribution to her campaign struggle, contrary to her previous denials. The 60-year-old reportedly declined reports about tension between her and Biden after she stepped in as the Presidential candidate.

She notes how she had started feeling “hurt and disappointment” when it came to Biden. She alleged that there had been a noticeable “change of temperature” in the former President’s behaviour after the election.